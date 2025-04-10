Browns Analyst Reveals His ‘Dream Draft’ Scenario

The 2025 NFL Draft is just around the corner and nobody knows for sure what’s going to happen.

That’s why it’s the perfect time to daydream and draw up some wild mock draft scenarios.

With that in mind, ESPN radio host Tony Rizzo shared his thoughts on his dream scenario for the Browns in the draft.

Talking on ESPN Cleveland’s “The Really Big Show,” he has the Browns taking Travis Hunter at No. 2.

Then, he said that the Browns would shockingly trade Myles Garrett to the Las Vegas Raiders for their No. 6 pick, No. 37 pick, and next year’s first-rounder.

What are your thoughts on @TheRealTRizzo's Browns dream draft??? pic.twitter.com/jHilS5gE7e — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) April 10, 2025

With that selection, the Browns would then take Shedeur Sanders to pair him with his Colorado teammate.

This scenario would certainly be promising, but it would also depend on a lot of things.

First, Garrett would have to waive his no-trade clause.

Then, Sanders would have to fall to No. 6, meaning that the New York Giants wouldn’t take him at No. 3.

Needless to say, it’s worth noting that Rizzo isn’t sharing some inside information or saying that this is what’s going to happen.

This is what he wants to happen.

The Browns have plenty of options to consider and while the team is more likely to trade down than to trade up, we’ve seen some crazy things happen in the NFL Draft.

NEXT:

Top RB Prospect Seen Hanging Out With Browns Player