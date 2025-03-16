Details Emerge About Russell Wilson’s Meeting With Browns

The Cleveland Browns are desperate for an experienced quarterback to guide the team’s offense in 2025.

Cleveland made one move toward that goal, trading the lone healthy quarterback on its roster, Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and a fifth-round pick to the Eagles for Philadelphia backup Kenny Pickett.

Now, the Browns have turned their focus to acquiring another player to compete with Pickett for their starting role.

The organization brought in veteran Russell Wilson last week, and new details are emerging from NFL insider Jeremy Fowler about what was discussed during Cleveland’s conversations with the veteran signal-caller.

“I’m told by all accounts those (meetings) went very well. Cleveland’s visit was more of a ‘get to know you.’ They weren’t really talking a lot of hard business,” Fowler said.

Fowler noted that Wilson also met with the New York Giants last week, but neither NFL franchise leaped at the chance to sign the veteran.

As a free agent, Wilson appears “ready to sign somewhere” but is both the Giants and his previous franchise’s backup options, according to Fowler.

The insider noted that a key “domino” to fall and trigger this chain reaction is what Aaron Rodgers does in free agency.

Rodgers started for the New York Jets last season, but the team parted ways with the 40-year-old signal-caller during the offseason.

Now, Rodgers has been linked to multiple franchises, including the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Wilson was the starter last season for the Steelers.

Fowler wrapped up his report by calling the Browns a “wild card” for Wilson, and the insider said that “Cleveland could go a lot of different directions” as the franchise searches for its next quarterback.

