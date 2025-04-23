Todd McShay Is Hearing Trade Rumors About Browns’ No. 2 Pick

Filmmakers often build up tension for big moments, often playing ominous music before the big moment happens.

It’s the calm before the storm.

Draft expert Todd McShay believes that Cleveland Browns fans are experiencing that now in regards to the team’s No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The chatter surrounding what the Browns will do with their first-round pick is growing louder, leading McShay to believe Cleveland could make a trade with a franchise desperate for one particular player.

“There’s been a lot of noise… phone calls are being made. That No. 2 pick, is someone trying to move up? Apparently, there’s a team out there that’s like Travis Hunter crazy,” McShay said.

McShay pointed to one franchise he believes is willing to make that move, hinting that the Dallas Cowboys could make an offer Cleveland may not pass up.

While he would not commit to Dallas as the Browns’ only trade partner, the analyst concluded that “something big is coming down the pike” due to the number of calls being made to inquire about the selection.

Browns GM Andrew Berry has earned his reputation as a draft-day trader, often making moves to swap picks for veteran players in the latter rounds.

Cleveland could increase their draft war chest by trading the No. 2 pick, and analysts believe the Browns would secure multiple Day 2 selections in addition to swapping first-round picks with a potential partner.

Some of that compensation for a potential trade could include draft picks in 2026.

The Browns have 10 selections for this year’s draft, and four of those choices are among the first 100 picks.

