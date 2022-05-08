3 Things To Know About Dawson Deaton

The Cleveland Browns drafted center Dawson Deaton in the seventh round at the 2022 NFL Draft.

Deaton was the team’s ninth and final selection in the draft.

Here are three things to know about Deaton.

1. Background

Deaton just turned 23 years old on May 6.

Retweet to wish our new draft pick @dawson_deaton a happy birthday! pic.twitter.com/Aeg7n90M2c — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) May 6, 2022

He is 6’6″ tall and weighs 310 pounds.

A native of Frisco, Texas, Deaton played college football at Texas Tech; he was a three-year starter.

He is also known to play hoops from time to time as evidenced by this video of him dunking the ball.

Though he wore the number 73 at Texas Tech, Deaton’s Browns jersey number is expected to be 52.

2. Deaton Is A Typical Berry Pick

Browns GM Andrew Berry has developed a reputation for his late-round draft picks, and Deaton falls right into what Berry traditionally looks for.

He is a developmental player that needs time to grow into the role of an NFL player.

Deaton also is capable of playing multiple positions on the offensive line.

Versatility is always a high priority for Berry.

Dawson Deaton has the Guard/Center versatility. Putting in work!pic.twitter.com/yuJkC39CBx — BOLTS Draft Talk (@BoltsDraftTalk) February 3, 2022

Deaton will be working with arguably the best in the business with Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan so his progress will be exciting to watch.

Got around to watching Dawson Deaton. He moves really well for being an absolutely massive dude (6’5 306) and I kinda like him more at guard than center like some have mentioned. Good developmental Olinemen for Callahan to work with. — Dylan (@Buckeye4lyf) May 3, 2022

3. Fills Void Left By J.C. Tretter

When the Browns released J.C. Tretter, it became a universal belief that Nick Harris will be the starting center in 2022.

Deaton’s athletic ability makes him an interesting candidate to potentially fill in as Harris’s backup.

The Browns have shown in recent years that offensive line depth is vital for the team to compete as injuries and COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the continuity.

Deaton was a team captain at Texas Tech which implies that he is a guy used to leading the locker room.

Tretter is the current NFL PA President so the Browns are accustomed to players with leadership skills and personalities in that position.

Welcome to Cleveland Dawson Deaton!