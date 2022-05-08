Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / 3 Things To Know About Dawson Deaton

3 Things To Know About Dawson Deaton

By

NFL Combine
(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns drafted center Dawson Deaton in the seventh round at the 2022 NFL Draft.

Deaton was the team’s ninth and final selection in the draft.

Here are three things to know about Deaton.

 

1. Background

Deaton just turned 23 years old on May 6.

He is 6’6″ tall and weighs 310 pounds.

A native of Frisco, Texas, Deaton played college football at Texas Tech; he was a three-year starter.

He is also known to play hoops from time to time as evidenced by this video of him dunking the ball.

Though he wore the number 73 at Texas Tech, Deaton’s Browns jersey number is expected to be 52.

 

2. Deaton Is A Typical Berry Pick

Browns GM Andrew Berry has developed a reputation for his late-round draft picks, and Deaton falls right into what Berry traditionally looks for.

He is a developmental player that needs time to grow into the role of an NFL player.

Deaton also is capable of playing multiple positions on the offensive line.

Versatility is always a high priority for Berry.

Deaton will be working with arguably the best in the business with Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan so his progress will be exciting to watch.

 

3. Fills Void Left By J.C. Tretter

When the Browns released J.C. Tretter, it became a universal belief that Nick Harris will be the starting center in 2022.

Deaton’s athletic ability makes him an interesting candidate to potentially fill in as Harris’s backup.

The Browns have shown in recent years that offensive line depth is vital for the team to compete as injuries and COVID-19 wreaked havoc on the continuity.

Deaton was a team captain at Texas Tech which implies that he is a guy used to leading the locker room.

Tretter is the current NFL PA President so the Browns are accustomed to players with leadership skills and personalities in that position.

Welcome to Cleveland Dawson Deaton!

Click here for all the latest Browns News

Recent News

01 October 2006: Browns' helmet is sitting on the field before the game against the Raiders at McAfee Coliseum in Oakland, California. Cleveland Browns defeated Oakland Raiders, 24-21.
Former Browns CB Erich Barnes Passes Away
A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 38-14.
Eagles Hire Former Browns Scout Charles Walls
A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Browns Nation News And Notes (5/8/22)

About Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros, a Pennsylvania native, is a freelance writer and avid sports fan. She realized at a young age that she was a much better spectator than a participant, Follow her on Twitter at @WendiOliveros1 and on TikTok at @brownsspice.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Former Browns CB Erich Barnes Passes Away

No more pages to load