Report: Browns Never Offered Joe Flacco A Contract

Over the past two years, analysts have panned the Cleveland Browns for their significant trade package – and subsequently, a fully guaranteed contract offer – for quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Trading for him has been viewed by some fans as a mistake, and the contract only made things worse.

Now, they have no choice but to do everything they possibly can to make things work with him.

According to a report by Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the team didn’t even make Joe Flacco an offer in the offseason:

“It (his phone) definitely didn’t ring from Cleveland. He said they made him no offer to return for 2024,” Florio wrote

Per Florio, it all had to do with Watson’s contract.

The team knew that the fans would urge them to bench Watson in Flacco’s favor if he struggled early in the season, and they couldn’t afford that kind of pressure and distraction on their franchise quarterback.

Fast forward to today, and Flacco led the Indianapolis Colts to a win after coming off the bench for the injured Anthony Richardson on Sunday.

Still, even if they don’t want to pay a guy $230 million to sit on the bench, the Browns will definitely have to explore all options if Watson continues to play this way.

