Analyst Reveals Why Amari Cooper Is A Likely Trade Candidate

The Cleveland Browns’ woes continue.

Kevin Stefanski’s team fell to 1-3 for the season, and their postseason chances are dwindling.

That makes them a potential seller as the team approaches the trade deadline.

Needless to say, that also means wide receiver Amari Cooper might be playing his final games with the organization.

As pointed out by Spotrac on X, the way the Browns re-structured his contract makes him a very affordable player for other teams.

They converted all but $1.2 million of his 2024 salary into a signing bonus.

Whoever gets him now would only be on the hook for $941,111, with that number dropping all the way to $605,000 by the trade deadline.

The #Browns converted all but $1.21M of WR Amari Cooper's 2024 salary into signing bonus, making him an extremely affordable trade candidate. Now: $941,111

Deadline: $605,000 — Spotrac (@spotrac) September 30, 2024

The Browns looked ready to move on from Cooper this offseason.



They didn’t sign him to the long-term deal he was looking for, and with Jerry Jeudy playing well to start the season, they could look to flip their veteran wideout and recoup some draft capital for his services.

Cooper is a proven commodity in this league, and there should be plenty of takers interested in making a run at him, even though he’s gotten off to a slow start to the season.

The Browns just can’t get anything going on offense, and with their schedule, it wouldn’t be shocking to see them as owners of a losing record before the trade deadline arrives.

Hopefully, that won’t be the case, but if they’re not anywhere close to .500, Cooper will most likely be on his way out of Ohio.

NEXT:

Adam Schefter Says Chiefs Could Pursue Browns WR