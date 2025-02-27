Report: Browns Open To Signing Myles Garrett To Blockbuster Extension

Shortly before the Super Bowl, Myles Garrett went public with his desire to be traded away from the Cleveland Browns.

He used Andrew Berry’s words about wanting him to go straight from Cleveland to Canton, adding that he wanted to play for a Super Bowl.

However, Berry has been adamant about his stance on the defensive superstar: He won’t trade him.

If anything, he’s looking to keep him in Cleveland for the long run.

According to a report by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the team is looking to sign Garrett to a record-breaking contract extension:

“Stefanski declined to share the nature of his discussions with Garrett during and after the season, but Berry reiterated Tuesday that he’s not trading the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year. He’s also open to signing him to blockbuster extension which would likely make him the highest paid defensive player in the NFL at about $40 million a year,” Cabot said.

Of course, it takes two to tango, and Garrett would have to put pen to paper to get this deal done.

He might not have that many incentives to do so, knowing that he can probably get that kind of contract somewhere else.

Nevertheless, with the clock ticking and the perennial risk of injury, he might not turn down that kind of offer.

All in all, it’s hard to believe Garrett’s trade request was a power move to force the Browns’ hand to pay him.

He was already going to get that kind of contract anyway, so there was no need to make this trade request or even risk getting on the fans’ wrong side.

He legitimately wants to play meaningful games, and he might not think that’s going to be possible in Cleveland for the time being.

Multiple teams will be more than interested in paying him if he becomes available, but it seems like the Browns are going to play hardball.

