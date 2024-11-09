Browns Nation

Saturday, November 9, 2024
Report: Browns Opponent Will Be Missing 1 Key Player In Week 11

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 19: A detailed view of a New Orleans Saints helmet prior to a preseason game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on August 19, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Packers defeated the Saints 20-10.
(Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns understand how bad the injury bug can affect an NFL roster.

Over the past two years, Cleveland has had dozens of athletes on the shelf for extended periods as the Browns have dealt with injuries at every position.

Now, one of their future opponents will be coping with a similar issue.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport shared on X that the New Orleans Saints will be dealing with an issue with their wide receiver corps.

On Saturday, Rapoport revealed that player Chris Olave was expected to be placed on the Injured Reserve (IR) list today, meaning he will miss the Week 11 contest against the Browns.

Saints WR Chris Olave, who was ruled out for Sunday and is seeking opinions of experts on his concussion, is expected to be placed on Injured Reserve, sources say,” Rapoport wrote, adding, “The move should be official later today. He’s out at least four games.”

Olave has been a 1,000-yard receiver in both of his first two NFL seasons.

As a rookie, Olave started nine of his 15 games, finishing with 72 receptions, 1,042 yards, and four touchdowns.

His sophomore season in 2023 was more productive as he caught 87 passes for 1,123 yards and five touchdowns.

The wide receiver’s absence will lighten the load on Cleveland’s defensive backs.

The Browns have been in the middle of the pack this season protecting against the pass, allowing opposing teams 205.7 passing yards per outing.

Cleveland will face off against the Saints on November 17 in their first road contest in more than a month.

Browns Nation