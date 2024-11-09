Texans Elevate Former Browns DT To 53-Man Roster

The Cleveland Browns have not always had the best of luck with their NFL draft picks.

Analysts have pointed to several players who struggled once they reached the NFL level, and Cleveland – like several other NFL teams – has a lot of talent that is no longer on its roster.

One former Browns defensive tackle will be joining that group, at least for the Houston Texans this weekend.

NFL insider Aaron Wilson shared on X that the AFC South squad is elevating former Browns fourth-round draft pick Tommy Togiai from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions.

“Source: Texans elevating defensive tackle Tommy Togiai from practice squad for Lions game,” Wilson wrote.

The insider shared Togiai’s stats, noting his the 6-foot-2 defensive tackle had a 4.98 40-yard dash and a 32-inch vertical.

Togiai was a 2021 NFL Draft pick by the Browns, and he played in 18 games for Cleveland during the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

He also started two contests while in a Browns uniform, recording 29 combined tackles and one total sack during those contests.

After the 2022 season, Cleveland waived the defensive lineman before the 2023 regular season began.

Togiai signed to play for the Jacksonville Jaguars practice squad before rejoining Cleveland less than two weeks later.

He remained on the Browns practice squad until December of last year as the Atlanta Falcons signed him to play on their active roster for the remainder of the season.

Togiai joined Houston this year as he failed to make the Falcons’ 2024 roster.

