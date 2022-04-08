Report: Browns Sign Ronnie Harrison To One Year Deal

Free agency is not over, especially for the Cleveland Browns who have critical roster holes to fill.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that the Browns are signing safety Ronnie Harrison to a one-year deal.

Free-agent safety Ronnie Harrison is signing back with the Browns on a one-year deal, per his agents @DrewJRosenhaus and @RyanMatha. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 8, 2022

The terms of the deal are not yet known, but Schefter lists his sources as Harrison’s agents Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha.

Harrison Enters His Fifth NFL Season In 2022

Harrison, who turns 25 on April 18, enters his fifth NFL season in 2022.

Drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018, Harrison was the No. 93 pick (third round) of the draft.

He spent the first two years of his career with the Jaguars before being traded to the Browns in 2020.

Trade: The #Jaguars are sending starting safety Ronnie Harrison to the #Browns, per @RapSheet. The 23-year old safety had 71 tackles and 2 interceptions last season.@TyDunne first mentioned Harrison could be on the move. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 3, 2020

Harrison, for his career, has played in 51 career games.

He has 132 solo tackles, 9 tackles for a loss, 5 interceptions, 5 sacks, and 4 quarterback hits.

The #Browns are bringing back Safety, Ronnie Harrison II, on a 1-Year Deal.🔥 In 23 games in Cleveland, Harrison has registered; 🔸64 Tackles

🔸2 Sacks

🔸10 PDs

🔸2 INTs

🔸1 TD He has allowed a Completion % of 61.5% on 52 Targets. 🔐@Rharr_15 pic.twitter.com/GcinzSSwTb — The Hottest Take (@Hottest_TakePod) April 8, 2022

During this tenure with the Browns, he has allowed a completion rate of 61.5% on 52 targets.

Harrison Played Well Despite Ominous Start In 2021

Harrison’s 2021 season got off to a shaky start with the ejection in the Week 1 Kansas City game.

This was related to the sideline scuffle with Chiefs coach Greg Lewis.

#Browns safety Ronnie Harrison was ejected after shoving a Chiefs coach on the sideline.

pic.twitter.com/ZaJOHvv7FF — The Big Lead (@TheBigLead) September 12, 2021

That was not indicative of Harrison’s season.

He played in 12 games, starting in 11, and had 40 solo tackles.

Ronnie Harrison Has Championship Experience

Harrison played college football at the University of Alabama.

He was on both the 2016 and 2018 National Championship teams.

Harrison is attempting to reclaim those winning ways in his third season with the Browns.

A Look At The Browns Safety Depth Chart

With the re-signing of Harrison, the Browns have Grant Delpit, Richard LeCounte III, and Harrison on the depth chart at strong safety.

At free safety, they have John Johnson III and Nate Meadors.

Lost to free agency was safety M.J. Stewart who signed with the Houston Texans.

Welcome back to Cleveland Ronnie Harrison!