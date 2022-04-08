Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Report: Browns Sign Ronnie Harrison To One Year Deal

Report: Browns Sign Ronnie Harrison To One Year Deal

By

Defensive back Ronnie Harrison #33 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during the first half of the NFL game against the Las Vegas Raiders at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 01, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

 

Free agency is not over, especially for the Cleveland Browns who have critical roster holes to fill.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that the Browns are signing safety Ronnie Harrison to a one-year deal.

The terms of the deal are not yet known, but Schefter lists his sources as Harrison’s agents Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha.

 

Harrison Enters His Fifth NFL Season In 2022

Harrison, who turns 25 on April 18, enters his fifth NFL season in 2022.

Drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2018, Harrison was the No. 93 pick (third round) of the draft.

He spent the first two years of his career with the Jaguars before being traded to the Browns in 2020.

Harrison, for his career, has played in 51 career games.

He has 132 solo tackles, 9 tackles for a loss, 5 interceptions, 5 sacks, and 4 quarterback hits.

During this tenure with the Browns, he has allowed a completion rate of 61.5% on 52 targets.

 

Harrison Played Well Despite Ominous Start In 2021

Harrison’s 2021 season got off to a shaky start with the ejection in the Week 1 Kansas City game.

This was related to the sideline scuffle with Chiefs coach Greg Lewis.

That was not indicative of Harrison’s season.

He played in 12 games, starting in 11, and had 40 solo tackles.

 

Ronnie Harrison Has Championship Experience

Harrison played college football at the University of Alabama.

He was on both the 2016 and 2018 National Championship teams.

Harrison is attempting to reclaim those winning ways in his third season with the Browns.

 

A Look At The Browns Safety Depth Chart

With the re-signing of Harrison, the Browns have Grant Delpit, Richard LeCounte III, and Harrison on the depth chart at strong safety.

At free safety, they have John Johnson III and Nate Meadors.

Lost to free agency was safety M.J. Stewart who signed with the Houston Texans.

Welcome back to Cleveland Ronnie Harrison!

 

Click here for all the latest Browns News

Recent News

Browns Uniforms
Browns Fans Ranked Among Most Passionate Fanbases
Cleveland Browns linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) participates in drills during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 7, 2021, at the at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility in Berea, Ohio.
Suspect Charged In Murder Of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s Brother
Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) warms up before an NFL Divisional round playoff game between the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs on January 12, 2020 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO.
Deal Could Push Watson’s Civil Trial To Browns’ 2023 Season

About Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros, a Pennsylvania native, is a freelance writer and avid sports fan. She realized at a young age that she was a much better spectator than a participant, Follow her on Twitter at @WendiOliveros1 and on TikTok at @brownsspice.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Browns Fans Ranked Among Most Passionate Fanbases

No more pages to load