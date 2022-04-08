Browns Fans Ranked Among Most Passionate Fanbases

Cleveland Browns fans will not be surprised by this news whatsoever.

OLBG conducted an analysis of the most supportive fans among the following professional sports: football, baseball, basketball, and hockey.

The analysis looked at attendance at home games, ticket resale costs, and the team’s social media number of Instagram followers.

From that, a list was generated, and the Browns were among the top football teams with the most passionate fanbases.

How The Browns Ranked

The Browns were ranked number 10 among all sports.

The top three teams on the list were the Golden State Warriors (NBA), the New England Patriots, and the Los Angeles Lakers (NBA) and Chicago Blackhawks (NHL) were tied for third.

The top-ranked NFL teams were as follows:

New England Patriots (number 2 overall) Kansas City Chiefs (number 5 overall) Dallas Cowboys (number 6 overall) Green Bay Packers (tied for number 8 overall) Cleveland Browns (number 10 overall)

Welcome back Cleveland. It's time to show the world why we have the best fans in the league.#HOUvsCLE | @budlight pic.twitter.com/cHoNwqpfe1 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 19, 2021

How Other NFL Teams Were Ranked

If you are wondering how the rest of the AFC North fared in the rankings, here is a list.

Baltimore Ravens (number 26 overall) Pittsburgh Steelers (number 75 overall) Cincinnati Bengals (number 88 overall)

There were 121 teams that comprised the list so the defending AFC Champion Bengals are in the lower third, but that will likely change after their successful 2021 season.

As for the Super Bowl Champion Los Angeles Rams, they came in at number 43 on the list.

Where Are The Other Cleveland Teams?

The Cleveland Cavaliers are ranked number 31 overall, and the Guardians are at number 59.

What It Means

It is very simple.

Cleveland fans love their sports teams through thick and thin.

The Browns gave fans a glimmer of hope in 2020, and there continues to be plenty of optimism going into 2022.

Browns Twitter is a very electric place these days, and the team knows it and regularly puts out hype videos to keep the excitement going during the offseason.

The return units are going to be electric ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/CAnRKpc8D8 — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 8, 2022

This is a fanbase that knows and appreciates its competitive sports teams but does not desert them when things are not going well.