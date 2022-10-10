Studs & Duds From Browns’ Loss To The Chargers

The Cleveland Browns dropped the Week 5 game to the Los Angeles Chargers by the score of 30-28.

This loss puts the team at a heartbreaking 2-3 when they were just a few bad plays from being 5-0.

Here are the studs and duds from the game.

Stud: Nick Chubb

Nick Chubb has done everything he possibly could, week in and week out, to lead this team to victory.

Week 5 was no exception.

Chubb rushed for 134 yards and 2 touchdowns.

He is rock solid, and the rest of the team needs to level up to his intensity, professionalism, and performance in Week 6 and beyond.

Nick Chubb is the only player in NFL history with 575+ rush yards and 7+ rush TD on fewer than 100 carries in the first 5 games of a season. #Browns @Browns https://t.co/YGcHU9daQL — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) October 9, 2022

Stud: David Njoku

David Njoku came down with some big contested catches in situations when they were needed.

He showed grit and great hands.

Njoku finished the day with 6 catches out of 6 targets for 88 yards.

David Njoku : 6 catches for 88 yards on 6 targets pic.twitter.com/OsBNSE6YlH — Lee Harvey (@MusikFan4Life) October 9, 2022

Stud: Jadeveon Clowney

Jadeveon Clowney was sorely missed in the past two games.

He got into the action often with four solo tackles and one tackle for a loss.

Clowney was in the thick of things and a disruptor to the Chargers early in the game.

Clowney was great in the run game today. He did what he could man. Also forcing lots of altered throws from Herbert. — Vargo (@vargolicious) October 9, 2022

Dud: Cade York

This one pains me, but Cade York is a dud in Week 5.

Yes, he is a rookie, and things happen, but he simply cannot miss two field goals in a tight game like this.

The Browns drafted him to be a cool cucumber in all situations and to deliver winning kicks as he did in Week 1.

Sometimes I feel like I’m taking crazy pills with the reaction to these Browns losses. People are acting like the Browns asked Cade York to hit a 75-yarder. It’s 2022. I’d expect a bad kicker to make a 55-yarder, let alone one I invested a fourth round pick in. — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) October 9, 2022

Dud: Joe Woods

Bar none, the biggest dud of the day is Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods.

This isn’t on Stefanski in my opinion but he needs to demand more from Joe Woods or make a change, Joe Woods needs to demand more from his defense and positional coaches. #Browns — Craig Fountain (@CraigAFountain) October 9, 2022

He is responsible for preparing this defense which is comprised of young and talented superstars.

How it is possible to watch these players let a lead slip through their fingers yet again?

It happened with the Jets game, and it happened last week in Atlanta.

Woods has not fixed whatever it is that is broken with the Browns’ defense, and for that reason, many believe it is past time for him to get his walking papers.

Dud: The Whole Game

Browns fans were on a high from the Cleveland Guardians’ 15-inning win on Saturday night.

#Guardians Triston McKenzie and Austin Hedges smash the Chargers guitar before the #Browns game. Oscar González and Amed Rosario among the many teammates here too. pic.twitter.com/NrkutETGsG — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 9, 2022

The Guardians were in attendance at FirstEnergy Stadium to support the Browns.

There was so much excitement in Cleveland with the Guardians win and the Browns in pursuit of a big team win that the letdown from the loss is unbelievable.

#Guardians and their coaching staff find a way to win! #Browns and their coaching staff seem to find a way to lose… — Chris Stearns (@cjstearns) October 9, 2022

There is so much fan fatigue when watching the Browns play well and get a lead in these games, only to have weird or bad things trip them up at the end.

The whole game was a dud because it canceled out the tremendous high from Saturday’s Guardians’ wild card series win.