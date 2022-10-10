Browns Nation

Studs & Duds From Browns’ Loss To The Chargers

By

Los Angeles Chargers v Cleveland Browns
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns dropped the Week 5 game to the Los Angeles Chargers by the score of 30-28.

This loss puts the team at a heartbreaking 2-3 when they were just a few bad plays from being 5-0.

Here are the studs and duds from the game.

 

Stud: Nick Chubb

Nick Chubb has done everything he possibly could, week in and week out, to lead this team to victory.

Week 5 was no exception.

Chubb rushed for 134 yards and 2 touchdowns.

He is rock solid, and the rest of the team needs to level up to his intensity, professionalism, and performance in Week 6 and beyond.

 

Stud: David Njoku

David Njoku came down with some big contested catches in situations when they were needed.

He showed grit and great hands.

Njoku finished the day with 6 catches out of 6 targets for 88 yards.

 

Stud: Jadeveon Clowney

Jadeveon Clowney was sorely missed in the past two games.

He got into the action often with four solo tackles and one tackle for a loss.

Clowney was in the thick of things and a disruptor to the Chargers early in the game.

 

Dud: Cade York

This one pains me, but Cade York is a dud in Week 5.

Yes, he is a rookie, and things happen, but he simply cannot miss two field goals in a tight game like this.

The Browns drafted him to be a cool cucumber in all situations and to deliver winning kicks as he did in Week 1.

 

Dud: Joe Woods

Bar none, the biggest dud of the day is Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods.

He is responsible for preparing this defense which is comprised of young and talented superstars.

How it is possible to watch these players let a lead slip through their fingers yet again?

It happened with the Jets game, and it happened last week in Atlanta.

Woods has not fixed whatever it is that is broken with the Browns’ defense, and for that reason, many believe it is past time for him to get his walking papers.

 

Dud: The Whole Game

Browns fans were on a high from the Cleveland Guardians’ 15-inning win on Saturday night.

The Guardians were in attendance at FirstEnergy Stadium to support the Browns.

There was so much excitement in Cleveland with the Guardians win and the Browns in pursuit of a big team win that the letdown from the loss is unbelievable.

There is so much fan fatigue when watching the Browns play well and get a lead in these games, only to have weird or bad things trip them up at the end.

The whole game was a dud because it canceled out the tremendous high from Saturday’s Guardians’ wild card series win.

