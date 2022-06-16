Report: Browns Unlikely To Swap Sam Darnold For Baker Mayfield

About three months after Baker Mayfield asked the Cleveland Browns to trade him, he still doesn’t have a new team.

There have been many reports that the Carolina Panthers have been interested in him, but there has been at least one hold up to a potential trade.

According to Browns beat writer Mary Kay Cabot, it looks like the Browns wouldn’t want Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold in return.

If and when the Browns do move Mayfield, they will certainly need to have a competent backup signal-caller on the roster one way or another, especially with Deshaun Watson likely to face a suspension that could be lengthy.

But Darnold is probably not the man for that role.

Sam Darnold Has Been A Disappointment

When he was at the University of Southern California, Darnold had a decorated college career and looked to have real potential as a quality QB at the pro level.

He led the Trojans to a win in the 2017 Rose Bowl over Pennsylvania State University by throwing for 453 yards and five touchdowns, both of which were Rose Bowl records.

The New York Jets took him with the third overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, but he has failed to measure up.

In his four seasons in the NFL, three with the Jets and one with the Panthers, he has thrown for almost as many interceptions (52) as touchdowns (54), and he has a very weak career passer rating of 76.9.

Some feel that the 25-year-old would blossom and look much better given more help on another team, but given the poor stats he has put up so far in his career, it is hard to believe he could do so at this point.

On the other hand, with the likes of Nick Chubb, Amari Cooper and a promising offensive line, maybe Darnold could be a decent backup QB in Cleveland.

But the Browns will need someone who is more than decent to step in during a likely Watson suspension.

They acquired Jacoby Brissett, another young QB who has shown short flashes of promise in his six NFL seasons, in the hopes that he could step in while Watson isn’t allowed to play and keep the ship afloat.

Brissett doesn’t have the turnover problems that Darnold has, and he played behind Tom Brady on a New England Patriots squad that won the Super Bowl in 2016, which means he has experienced being around a winning culture.

The Browns need to stand firm when it comes to a return on a potential Mayfield trade, but they shouldn’t demand so much that they prevent themselves from actually pulling off a deal.

Many feel they will not simply release Mayfield if they’re unable to consummate a trade involving him.

Of course, the dream scenario would be Mayfield forgiving the Browns for reportedly saying they’d prefer an “adult” at QB and rescinding his trade request.

That way, should Watson get suspended, he could step in and get another chance to prove himself.

But everyone knows the chances of that happening are about as good as a June snowstorm in Cleveland.