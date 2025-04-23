Report: Browns, Vikings Have Discussed Blockbuster Draft Move

The Cleveland Browns have been among the most talked-about teams leading up to the 2025 NFL Draft.

With the No. 2 overall pick, the Browns have a chance to make a splash in this draft, wanting to improve their team with the right young players who can help bring this team out of the rut they’ve been in for several years.

There has been some dialogue in the days leading up to the draft, as some believe the Browns want to trade back into the first-round to acquire a QB prospect.

Minnesota-based analyst Darren Wolfson recently indicated that the Vikings could be a team to watch out for with their No.24 pick, especially considering Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah’s relationship with Andrew Berry.

“There’s been dialogue with the Cleveland Browns,” Wolfson said, indicating that the Vikings’ GM wants to pick at least six times in this year’s draft.

"One thing I firmly believe is Kwesi with the four picks, fewest of any team, his sweet spot is six picks" 👀 – @DWolfsonKSTP on the #Vikings desire to add more picks in the draft pic.twitter.com/Ov4FH2CaUr — SKOR North – Minnesota Sports (@SKORNorth) April 22, 2025

If the Vikings want to acquire more picks, the Browns could be an intriguing partner.

On one hand, the Browns need all the help they can get, so they might not want to give up any selections in the second or third round to make this move.

However, if it means that they can pick again in the first round, a trade with a team like the Vikings could be well worth it.

There are a lot of decisions to be made over the next few days, and Browns fans are certainly hopeful that Berry makes the right ones moving forward to propel the team into the future.

