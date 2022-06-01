Report: Browns Will Not Trade Kareem Hunt

The Cleveland Browns running back room is bursting at the seams.

Here is the current RB roster.

With so much depth, there have been many theories that Kareem Hunt, entering the final year of his contract with the Browns, could be a potential trade candidate.

#Browns RB Room: Nick Chubb

Kareem Hunt

D’Ernest Johnson

Demetric Felton

Jerome Ford Come the regular season, you’d imagine they only carry three. — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) May 24, 2022

Mary Kay Cabot is reporting that the Browns do not have plans to trade Hunt.

In fact, she talks about how Chubb and Hunt got a lot of reps in the first OTA sessions.

#Browns Deshaun Watson and Jacoby Brissett handing off to Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt pic.twitter.com/1Ihc1Blm4O — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) May 25, 2022

Designed plays with both on the field often at the same time could take the Browns’ running game to new heights, and that is something Browns fans have been wishing for.

To be fair, that was the plan in 2021 but injuries to both Chubb and Hunt prevented this from becoming reality.

The last #Browns game both Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt played together in was against the Chargers. In those first 5 games, the team averaged 35 rushes. Since? 25.667 rushes. Having both on the field is huge for this offense. — Radar (@BirdAppJeff) November 22, 2021

What Cabot Says

In her article in The Cleveland Plain Dealer, Cabot writes:

“Even with the surplus of running backs on the roster, Kareem Hunt is still very much in the Browns plans for this season. Heading into the final year of his contract at a maximum of $6.25 million, Hunt is viewed as a valuable member of the offense.”

She also noted that negotiations to extend Hunt have not occurred yet.

Hunt Was Missed In 2021

The Browns’ 2021 offense was decimated by injuries and COVID-19 outbreaks so it is difficult to determine which player’s extended absence was the most detrimental.

Hunt could be considered the missing link that could have lifted the Browns in some of those tight games; he only played 8 games in 2021.

His ability to run with reckless abandon and his excellent hands to catch balls coming out of the backfield or lining up as a wide receiver are his trademarks.

A healthy Hunt is a huge asset for the Browns.

Kareem Hunt always looks so happy to be on the football field.

Via @Browns pic.twitter.com/uyXc523eb7 — Nick Karns (@karnsies817) May 26, 2022

Johnson’s Status

D’Ernest Johnson continues to participate in Browns’ offseason workouts despite not signing his restricted free agent tender.

Wondering how the situation with D’Ernest Johnson and the #Browns ends? Still unsigned as we head towards the month of June — Jackson McCurry (@JackMcCurry08) May 24, 2022

This could imply he anticipates being the odd many out and could be playing for a new team in September.

It is too early to say if that is the case, but the Browns do have decisions to make about their full RB room when training camp rolls around in late July.