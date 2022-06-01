Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Report: Browns Will Not Trade Kareem Hunt

Report: Browns Will Not Trade Kareem Hunt

By

 

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball during the fourth quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns running back room is bursting at the seams.

Here is the current RB roster.

  1. Nick Chubb
  2. Kareem Hunt
  3. D’Ernest Johnson
  4. Demetric Felton
  5. Jerome Ford

With so much depth, there have been many theories that Kareem Hunt, entering the final year of his contract with the Browns, could be a potential trade candidate.

Mary Kay Cabot is reporting that the Browns do not have plans to trade Hunt.

In fact, she talks about how Chubb and Hunt got a lot of reps in the first OTA sessions.

Designed plays with both on the field often at the same time could take the Browns’ running game to new heights, and that is something Browns fans have been wishing for.

To be fair, that was the plan in 2021 but injuries to both Chubb and Hunt prevented this from becoming reality.

 

What Cabot Says

In her article in The Cleveland Plain Dealer, Cabot writes:

“Even with the surplus of running backs on the roster, Kareem Hunt is still very much in the Browns plans for this season. Heading into the final year of his contract at a maximum of $6.25 million, Hunt is viewed as a valuable member of the offense.”

She also noted that negotiations to extend Hunt have not occurred yet.

 

Hunt Was Missed In 2021

The Browns’ 2021 offense was decimated by injuries and COVID-19 outbreaks so it is difficult to determine which player’s extended absence was the most detrimental.

Hunt could be considered the missing link that could have lifted the Browns in some of those tight games; he only played 8 games in 2021.

His ability to run with reckless abandon and his excellent hands to catch balls coming out of the backfield or lining up as a wide receiver are his trademarks.

A healthy Hunt is a huge asset for the Browns.

 

Johnson’s Status

D’Ernest Johnson continues to participate in Browns’ offseason workouts despite not signing his restricted free agent tender.

This could imply he anticipates being the odd many out and could be playing for a new team in September.

It is too early to say if that is the case, but the Browns do have decisions to make about their full RB room when training camp rolls around in late July.

Recent News

Jakeem Grant
What Does Jakeem Grant Bring To The Browns Offense?
A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Browns Nation News And Notes (6/1/22)
Cleveland Browns Offseason Workout
How Could Deshaun Watson’s Unresolved Issues Impact the Browns Offense?

Reader Interactions

Comments

  1. John says

    anyone quoting Mary K has no business writing about the Browns.
    She is the biggest gossip monger in the realm

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

What Does Jakeem Grant Bring To The Browns Offense?

No more pages to load