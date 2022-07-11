Browns Nation

Report: Deshaun Watson Decision Could Be Weeks Away

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns takes off his helmet as he warms up during the Cleveland Browns mandatory minicamp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 14, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

Everyone invested in the Cleveland Browns is anticipating the outcome of the proceedings that will determine Deshaun Watson‘s fate in 2022.

There’s a chance that he could sit out the entire season or have a reduced sanction, depending on what former federal judge Sue Robinson will recommend.

Browns fans hope that he gets to see action and help turn the team into contenders.

Meanwhile, front office executives are hoping to get their money’s worth after agreeing to a five-year, $230 million fully guaranteed deal.

The NFL is arguing that Watson should be given an indefinite suspension due to his alleged sexual misconduct cases.

They’ve built their case through the stories of several women who have filed charges against the Pro Bowl quarterback.

On the other hand, Watson’s camp through the NFL Players Association and Jeffrey Kessler is pushing for a reduced or canceled suspension based on precedent-based rulings.

Robinson will weigh both sides before making a recommendation that Commissioner Roger Goodell will implement as is or with revisions.

That said, CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson has an update regarding the Watson situation.

Anderson tweeted, “Post-hearing briefs are due ‘soon’ this week in the Deshaun Watson proceeding. This morning, a league source said this on the timeline for a result. ‘We’re still looking at a few weeks before we get a decision. It may or may not be before camp. Sue Robinson will take her time.'”

 

Watson Might Miss Training Camp

Given the timeline shared by Anderson, there’s a chance that Watson will not suit up in training camp.

After all, Robinson will be reviewing a delicate topic and she won’t rush her judgment.

She will go through the briefs presented to come up with a fair decision.

Either way, she will get criticized by a group of people regardless of her recommendation.

About Lawrence Fernandez

Lawrence Andrew Fernandez is a sports journalist from the Philippines. A journalism graduate, he chose sports writing to stay close to the action. Aside from the NFL, he also follows the NBA and MLB. He also delves into mobile games during his free time.

