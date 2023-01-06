Browns Nation

Report: Former Brown Peyton Hillis Hospitalized After Saving Kids From Drowning

Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis (40) in game action. The Cleveland Browns defeated the Indianapolis Colts by the score of 27-19 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.

 

Former Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis, 36, is reportedly in the hospital after saving his children from drowning in the ocean.

Sidelines Sports Network – Arkansas appears to be among the first of the media outlets to report this and has indicated that Hillis is listed in critical condition.

 

The Good News

There are two key pieces of good news in the midst of this terrible story.

The first is that Hillis’s children are okay.

And the second is that Hillis’s uncle, Greg, provided an update that Hillis is moving in a positive direction.

Greg Hillis reported the following on social media.

“I just wanted to let everyone know on Razorback Nation that Peyton is doing better.  He’s still in intensive care and having some problems with his kidneys and his lungs but the doctors say he is improving. I just wanted to head off any rumors that may be started.”

Hillis played two seasons for the Browns from 2010-2011.

He also played for the Denver Broncos (2008-2009), Kansas City Chiefs (2012), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2013), and the New York Giants (2013-2014).

 

Hillis’s Cleveland Claim To Fame

Hillis will go down in history as the first and to date, the only Browns player featured on the front of the EA Sports Madden videogame.

Hillis had the best season of his career in 2010 with the Browns when he rushed for 1,177 yards and 11 touchdowns.

He was the cover athlete on Madden 12 after a barrage of Browns fans voted to earn him that distinction.

We wish Peyton Hillis a full recovery and are thankful for his heroism in saving his children from what could have been a tragic situation in the ocean.

 

