Browns Nation News And Notes (12/13/22)

It is Tuesday, December 13, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns have to figure out a way to put the Week 14 disappointing loss to the Cincinnati Bengals behind them.

The reality is that the loss pretty much dashed any lingering playoff hopes.

ESPN’s FPI calculates the Browns’ chance to make the playoffs at 0.4%.

The #Browns now have a 0.4% chance to make the playoffs, per ESPN FPI — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) December 12, 2022

Regardless of the dim statistic, this is a short week with the Baltimore Ravens coming to town for a Saturday afternoon AFC North divisional game kicking off at 4:25 PM.

Here is the Tuesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. JOK And Cooper Injury Updates

The Monday injury updates did not shed any light on some key players’ issues.

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah was carted off the field at the end of the Bengals game.

He has a left foot injury, but Coach Stefanski is still waiting for test results to learn the full extent of the injury.

There are indications that the injury is serious.

On Monday night, Mary Kay Cabot reported that JOK could miss time and possibly go on IR.

The vibe I was getting today was Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s foot injury could be a pretty serious one causing him to miss some time. Now, MKC reporting he could miss multiple weeks and maybe land on IR. Not looking good for the young LB, but now we wait for final testing. #Browns — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) December 13, 2022

#Browns Kevin Stefanski said he's waiting for results on LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah's foot injury to say what the extent of the injury is; WR Amari Cooper is day to day with hip injury. — Fred Greetham (@FredGreetham9) December 12, 2022

Amari Cooper was able to play on Sunday, but he is still dealing with the hip injury he suffered in practice last week.

His status is day-to-day.

2. Saturday’s Ravens Vs. Browns Broadcast Team Is Top Notch

Because the Ravens vs. Browns game is flexed to Saturday, it will be broadcast on NFL Network as part of their Saturday tripleheader.

The broadcasters for the game are Rich Eisen doing play-by-play, Kurt Warner as the analyst, and sideline reporters will be Steve Wyche and Stacey Dales.

Rich Eisen slams the optics of Browns QB Deshaun Watson getting just a 6-game suspension after 24 women accused him of sexual misconduct: "You can be credibly accused of all of this behavior by multiple women and it hardly costs you a dime and all it does is cost you six games." pic.twitter.com/nqMHcAutdv — The Recount Alt (@therecountalt) August 1, 2022

Eisen was outspoken about the Deshaun Watson suspension when it was at 6 games, and Kurt Warner has openly talked about the Browns’ defense so that makes this pairing for the Browns game even more interesting.

After watching @Patriots @Browns I’ve concluded @baileyzappe04 understands game, what he’s looking at & processing info… AND Browns D is a tough watch, good players but it seems like everything is always open & they make offense easy (have felt this way for yrs, but WHY?)! — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) October 18, 2022

