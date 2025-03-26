Report: Jimmy Haslam, Andrew Berry Met With Top QB Prospect

Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski didn’t attend Cam Ward’s Pro Day.

However, they will still get a close look at his talent.

According to a report by Canes In Sight, team owner Jimmy Haslam and GM Andrew Berry met with David Njoku and his agent Malki Kawa in Coral Gables before working out and meeting with Cam Ward.

BREAKING: Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and GM Andrew Berry met with TE David Njoku and agent Malki Kawa this morning in Coral Gables, before working out and meeting with Miami QB Cam Ward. pic.twitter.com/ckdLOKiGaz — CanesInSight (@CanesInSight) March 26, 2025

This might be the biggest news of the offseason for the Browns.

Njoku and Ward, two former Hurricanes, have been spotted together multiple times during the offseason, and the fact that Jimmy Haslam is actually in attendance speaks volumes about how committed this team might be to getting a deal done.

Myles Garrett claimed that he was fully aware of the Browns’ plans at quarterback, which was yet another reason why he signed that then-record-breaking contract extension.

Of course, getting Ward won’t be a simple transaction.

The Tennessee Titans have always been open to trading down from No. 1, but they’re reportedly also very high on the Miami product.

Teams usually ask for a king’s ransom when they move down from the first overall pick, and it wouldn’t be much of a surprise to see the Browns having to give up at least one future first-round pick to get Ward.

Scouts are still on the fence about Ward, and some think he wouldn’t have been a top selection in last year’s stacked quarterback class.

Nevertheless, he’s the clear-cut best quarterback prospect this year, and this makes it seem that the Browns may be very aggressive in trying to get him.

