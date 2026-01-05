Browns Nation

Monday, January 5, 2026
Report: Kevin Stefanski Is Drawing Interest From 3 Teams

Jimmy Swartz
By
Leave a Comment
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Kevin Stefanski is not expected to be out of work for long.

According to Adam Schefter, the former Browns head coach is already drawing interest from multiple teams across the league. Schefter reported that Kevin Stefanski is expected to speak with the Atlanta Falcons, the New York Giants, and the Tennessee Titans about their head coaching vacancies.

“Sources: Former Browns HC Kevin Stefanski currently is expected to speak with the Falcons, Giants and Titans about their HC vacancies,” Schefter wrote.

That development comes quickly after the Browns made the decision to move on following two disappointing seasons. Stefanski leaves the Browns as a two-time Coach of the Year winner who helped stabilize a franchise that had cycled through head coaches for decades.

For the Falcons, the appeal would be pairing Stefanski with Michael Penix Jr. and a roster that has offensive skill position talent but has lacked consistent structure and identity. For the Giants, the situation is familiar. A pairing with Jaxson Dart and a coach who can bring order after multiple reset attempts. The Titans present a different challenge, one focused on rebuilding and a pairing with Cam Ward.

Stefanski will have options, and the teams pursuing him will have to decide whether his style aligns with their current needs. Wherever he lands, it will come with lessons learned from six seasons in Cleveland and the understanding that second chances in the NFL often look very different from first ones.

One chapter closed in Cleveland. Another appears ready to open quickly.

