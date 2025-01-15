Report: Bill Callahan Was Upset About Browns Assistant Being Fired

The Cleveland Browns allowed 66 sacks in the 2024 season.

They used to have a strong running game behind an even stronger offensive line, but none of that showed up on the field last season.

Of course, some weren’t surprised by that.

The Browns lost arguably the best offensive line coach in the game last season.

Analysts argued that the unit would regress as soon as Bill Callahan left to join his son Brian with the Tennessee Titans.

Nonetheless, not even the most pessimistic analyst thought the regression would be so notorious.

Now, a report by Jason Lloyd of The Athletic reveals that Callahan was upset about Alex Van Pelt’s dismissal last offseason.

“I’ve spoken to players who believe Callahan would have stayed had Van Pelt remained on staff — when Brian first started receiving head-coaching interviews in 2023, Bill made clear he was staying in Cleveland — but all of that seemed to change when Van Pelt was fired. Andy Dickerson was hired to replace Callahan. The changes were a disaster,” Lloyd said.

The Browns decided to move on from Van Pelt as their offensive coordinator, and it didn’t take long before Callahan also decided to take his talents elsewhere.

Now, they will have their third offensive coordinator and offensive line coach in as many seasons.

Technically, the Browns could have forced Callahan to stay, but they reportedly didn’t want to interfere with his desire to coach under his son.

Callahan was always a master of patching up makeshift offensive lines.

He was also great at making in-game adjustments, maximizing every one of his players’ skill sets.

Mike Bloomgren will now be under pressure to uplift this struggling unit once again, which could be the key to this team’s playoff aspirations in 2025.

NEXT:

Insider Has A Strong Belief About Why Browns Hired Tommy Rees