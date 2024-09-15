Bernie Kosar Shares Simple Message Ahead Of Jaguars’ Game

The Cleveland Browns are attempting to win their first AFC North championship crown in more than 35 years during the 2024 NFL regular season.

Cleveland’s last championship team – like the 2024 edition – featured a stingy defense and a heralded quarterback who played in college for a team from the South.

Back in the 1980s, that quarterback was Browns legend Bernie Kosar, an iconic figure who has maintained his special relationship with the city and its fans throughout the past four decades.

Ahead of the team’s matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars today, Kosar took to X – the platform formerly known as Twitter – to share his thoughts and send a simple message to Cleveland fans.

“Happy game day morning,” Kosar said, adding, “Let’s have a winning day. You matter. Go Browns!”

The 60-year-old former athlete has remained ingrained in the city’s sports landscape for over 30 years despite last playing for Cleveland in 1993.

During that final season with the Browns, the team traded him to the Dallas Cowboys as Cleveland attempted to extract a final return out of the quarterback before he finished his career.

Kosar wrapped up his playing career after the 1996 season – this third with Miami – by playing in three contests for the Dolphins.

While in Cleveland, Kosar piloted the Browns to a 53-51-1 record as only he and former quarterback Brian Hoyer have posted a winning record as a starter with at least 16 total starts.

Current quarterback Deshaun Watson will look to add his name to that list, especially with a win today against the Jaguars.

