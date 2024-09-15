Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Sunday, September 15, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Bernie Kosar Shares Simple Message Ahead Of Jaguars’ Game

Bernie Kosar Shares Simple Message Ahead Of Jaguars’ Game

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Cleveland Browns alumni Bernie Kosar on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns on December 23, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns are attempting to win their first AFC North championship crown in more than 35 years during the 2024 NFL regular season.

Cleveland’s last championship team – like the 2024 edition – featured a stingy defense and a heralded quarterback who played in college for a team from the South.

Back in the 1980s, that quarterback was Browns legend Bernie Kosar, an iconic figure who has maintained his special relationship with the city and its fans throughout the past four decades.

Ahead of the team’s matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars today, Kosar took to X – the platform formerly known as Twitter – to share his thoughts and send a simple message to Cleveland fans.

“Happy game day morning,” Kosar said, adding, “Let’s have a winning day. You matter. Go Browns!”

The 60-year-old former athlete has remained ingrained in the city’s sports landscape for over 30 years despite last playing for Cleveland in 1993.

During that final season with the Browns, the team traded him to the Dallas Cowboys as Cleveland attempted to extract a final return out of the quarterback before he finished his career.

Kosar wrapped up his playing career after the 1996 season – this third with Miami – by playing in three contests for the Dolphins.

While in Cleveland, Kosar piloted the Browns to a 53-51-1 record as only he and former quarterback Brian Hoyer have posted a winning record as a starter with at least 16 total starts.

Current quarterback Deshaun Watson will look to add his name to that list, especially with a win today against the Jaguars.

NEXT:  3 Bold Browns Predictions For Today's Game
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Za'Darius Smith

3 Bold Browns Predictions For Today's Game

23 mins ago

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 24: Wide receiver James Proche II #11 of the Cleveland Browns sets before the snap during an NFL preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on August 24, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.

Browns Insider Reacts After Team Cuts Wide Receiver

17 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns fumbles the ball as he is hit by DeMarcus Lawrence #90 of the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth quarter of the game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Josh Cribbs Calls For Fans To Give Deshaun Watson A Chance

18 hours ago

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with Jack Conklin #78 after rushing for a touchdown during the fourth quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Insider Says Team Has Likely Made Decision At LT For Sunday

18 hours ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Reveals His Thoughts On Facing Trevor Lawrence

18 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Is Celebrating A Special Day Today

19 hours ago

Former Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams

Gregg Williams Names Browns' 4 Keys To Victory Sunday

19 hours ago

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - NOVEMBER 13: A Jacksonville Jaguars helmet is seen next to an American Flag during the Salute to Service game against the against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on November 13, 2022 in Kansas City, Missouri.

Browns Insider Reveals Predictions For Jaguars Game

19 hours ago

browns helmet

Browns Make 5 Roster Moves Saturday

20 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on after the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cowboys defeated the Browns 33-17.

Analyst Believes Browns Will Give Deshaun Watson 'The Longest Leash Ever'

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns Offensive Guard Joel Bitonio (75), Cleveland Browns Center JC Tretter (64), Cleveland Browns Offensive Tackle Jack Conklin (78) and Cleveland Browns Offensive Tackle Jedrick Wills (71) in game action during a NFL game between the Indianapolis Colts and the Cleveland Browns on October11, 2020 at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Insider Reveals How Close Jack Conklin, Jedrick Wills Are To Returning To Action

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Mike Florio Wants 1 Question Answered In Deshaun Watson Issue

1 day ago

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - FEBRUARY 03: Sportscaster Andrew Siciliano attends the 2018 DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert at NOMADIC LIVE! at The Armory on February 3, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Andrew Siciliano Points Out Jaguars' Weaknesses

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 08: Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play in the third quarter of the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Kurt Warner Questions If Deshaun Watson 'Knows What He's Seeing'

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Sends Clear Message Ahead Of Jaguars Game

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Reveals Plans At Left Tackle For Jaguars Game

2 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Has Honest Admission About Effort In Cowboys Loss

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Analyst Believes Browns Should Sit Deshaun Watson

2 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts as he leaves the field after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Analyst Reveals How Foot Injury Will Affect Myles Garrett

2 days ago

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. #71 of the Cleveland Browns works out during training camp on August 18, 2020 at the Browns training facility in Berea, Ohio.

Jedrick Wills, Jack Conklin Receive Final Status Update Before Week 2 Game

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Stats Show Deshaun Watson's Impressive Career Against Jaguars

2 days ago

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 01: Footballs sit on the turf prior to a game between the Dallas Cowboys and the New England Patriots at AT&T Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.

2 Key Browns Players Returned To Practice Friday

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns tackle Jack Conklin (78) participates in drills during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 30, 2020, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Browns Insider Gives Latest Injury Updates On Jack Conklin, Jedrick Wills

2 days ago

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 08: Trevor Lawrence #16 and Brian Thomas Jr. #7 of the Jacksonville Jaguars celebrate after a touchdown during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on September 08, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Jaguars Rookie WR Praises Browns' Secondary

2 days ago

Browns Nation