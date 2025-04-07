Report: QB Prospect Had ‘Impressive’ Workout With Browns

The Cleveland Browns are likely going to select a quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft, but the big question is when that name is going to be called.

The Browns are leaving no stone unturned in the pre-draft process, and one insider recently said that one QB prospect recently had an “impressive” workout with Cleveland.

“Sources: Alabama QB Jalen Milroe had private workouts with the [New Orleans] Saints and Browns that were described as ‘impressive,'” Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports wrote on X.

Sources: Alabama QB Jalen Milroe had private workouts with the #Saints and #Browns that were described as “impressive.” He also met with key members of the #Jets offensive staff and the #Steelers — prior to his Pro Day last month. pic.twitter.com/iUXRStSDZr — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 7, 2025

The Browns appear to be leaning away from taking Shedeur Sanders with the No. 2 overall pick, which has everyone wondering who is next on their quarterback list.

Fans might not have to look that far, as Milroe is starting to get some buzz again.

Cleveland has plenty of picks available to trade back into the latter portion of the first round if it wants to take Milroe or Jaxson Dart to secure a fifth year of control on their rookie contract.

Will Howard and Tyler Shough are other quarterbacks floated as potential solutions on the second or third day of the draft, but teams have traded back into the first round for a quarterback before, and it’s certainly not crazy to think that the Browns could do something like that if they want Milroe.

There are only a few weeks left until draft day, and more rumors are surely going to be flying around, but this one feels as if it has some legs to it.

NEXT:

Dan Orlovsky Predicts Which Player Browns Will Draft At No. 2