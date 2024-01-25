Reporter Hints At Kevin Stefanski Change If Kellen Moore Joins Browns

The Cleveland Browns are keeping tabs on Kellen Moore.

That’s far from a surprise, as Moore is considered to be one of the most innovative and promising offensive coordinators in the league, dating back to his days with the Dallas Cowboys.

And with Jim Harbaugh taking over the Los Angeles Chargers, chances are that he’ll bring his own staff with him, thus leaving Moore wide open to finding a new job.

Nonetheless, the Browns aren’t going to be the only team trying to lure him.

Tom Pelissero reports that the Philadelphia Egles are also looking forward to hiring him.

With that in mind, Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com shared on Twitter that Kevin Stefanski will most likely have to give up play-calling duties to get Moore to sign with the team.

#Browns Kevin Stefanski would likely have to turn playcalling over to #Chargers OC Kellen Moore to lure him here in that capacity: https://t.co/9tBFGS3b2U — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) January 25, 2024

Stefanski has been the offensive play-caller for quite a while, and that’s supposed to be one of his biggest strengths.

Still, there 3were rumors about former OC Alex Van Pelt not being comfortable with that situation, which may have been one of the reasons behind his dismissal.

Moore is a bright offensive mind, and he even got several head coaching interviews in the past, so he’s definitely going to be highly coveted if he’s, indeed, let go by the Chargers.

The Browns need to revamp their offense and bring it into the 21st century, and he seems to be the right guy to do it, so they’ll have to convince him by any means necessary, even if that means making some sacrifices.