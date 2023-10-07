Reporter Gets Honest On Browns’ Chances To Make The Playoffs

The Cleveland Browns have split their first four games.

They have won against the Cincinnati Bengals and the Tennessee Titans.

However, they lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens.

It’s still a good spot to make a playoff push after the first quarter of the 2023 NFL season has ended.

That’s why ESPN reporter for the Browns, Jake Trotter, believes that the Browns’ chances of making the playoffs are good.

“I think you’ve got a pretty good chance to make the playoffs still because look at the AFC. I mean, look at all the teams that have gotten knee-capped already. The Jets, the Bengals, the Steelers look awful all of a sudden. You know, the Chargers probably make the playoffs but they’ve been shaky. So, I think you’re still in pretty good shape to make the playoffs which we all agree was the goal before the year,” Trotter said in an interview with ESPN Cleveland 850 AM.

Trotter mentioned the New York Jets, a team that lost four-time NFL Most Valuable Player Aaron Rodgers in Week 1 due to a season-ending Achilles injury.

There’s also the Cincinnati Bengals, a team that has struggled as Joe Burrow continues to recover from his calf injury.

However, they’ve dominated the Bengals in their season-opener, allowing only 82 passing yards for Burrow.

But as they enjoy their bye in Week 5, the Browns’ path to the playoffs won’t be easy.

They will face the San Francisco 49ers in Week 6, the Seattle Seahawks in Week 8, and the Ravens in Week 10.

Those are three matchups that will test the strength of Kevin Stefanski’s squad.