Reporter Names Star RB As Option For The Browns

The Cleveland Browns are ranked fifth in rushing yards per game four games into the 2023 NFL season.

However, it will be challenging to sustain that rate without Nick Chubb, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 2.

They brought in Kareem Hunt, but that move hasn’t paid off yet.

Without Chubb, the Browns have struggled to establish the run.

They had 78 yards in their Week 3 victory over the Tennessee Titans and 93 in their loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

They can address this concern by trading for another All-Pro running back who is returning from injury.

“In an article discussing the #Browns and RB Jonathan Taylor @MaryKayCabot said he would ‘undoubtedly welcome a trade to Cleveland,’” MoreForYouCleveland tweeted.

The same tweet contained an excerpt from Cabot which read: “Again, the Browns have apparently shown no interest in him to this point, but now that they’re at the bye, it’s time to at least give it some thought.”

The relationship between Taylor and the Indianapolis Colts changed when the two parties reached a stalemate during contract extension negotiations.

The Colts also allowed Taylor to seek a trade during the offseason.

But with the 2021 rushing yards leader set to return to an active roster, it’s uncertain where he will play.

Likewise, Taylor seeks a contract extension after his rookie deal ends this season.

Will the Browns offer his request, knowing they must eventually give Chubb another deal?