Former Browns Player Describes What Cleveland Is Getting In Newest WR

The Cleveland Browns entered the offseason with a big need to add more depth at the wide receiver position.

They made sure to address that need as early as possible by recently trading some late-round picks to the Denver Broncos to land Jerry Jeudy.

Considering that, former Browns receiver Dave Logan, who has worked with the Broncos throughout the course of Jeudy’s career, had some interesting things to say about him (via Cleveland Browns on Cleveland.com on YouTube).

The former Cleveland receiver stated that Jeudy had shown glimpses of greatness on the field, but he questioned his consistency, especially as a pass-catcher.

Moreover, he’s worried about his maturity — or lack thereof — stating that he should be more aware of what he does and says on social media.

Logan claimed that Jeudy is a very talented player and is far from a finished product, but his brand would take off if he focused on football and not on getting into run-offs with people online.

That’s a legitimate concern for Browns fans.

Fortunately for the team, Jeudy is entering a contract year, so he’ll have no choice but to put his on-field performance at the top of his priority list if he wants to get paid.

He used to idolize current Cleveland wide receiver Amari Cooper, and now he’ll get to play beside him, so that’s another source of motivation.

As talented as he is, the former first-round pick must come to realize that it’s about time he takes a leap forward and shows his actual value in this league before it’s too late.