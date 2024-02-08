Reporter Predicts Another Browns Coach Will Join The Patriots

Browns Nation

The Cleveland Browns can’t catch a break right now.

To be more specific, their offensive line can’t catch a break right now.

With Alex Van Pelt joining the New England Patriots to be their next offensive coordinator, it wasn’t shocking to see that he also brought in T.C. McCartney to be his QB coach.

Now, he’s expected to lure assistant OL coach Scott Peters to Foxboro as well, according to Adam Caplan on Twitter.

McCartney, like Van Pelt, was let go by the team at the end of the season, but Peters was still under contract in Berea.

This is a huge blow for the team, considering they had already lost OL coach Bill Callahan, arguably the best in the entire league.

Callahan left to join his son Brian, who was recently given the Tennessee Titans’ head coaching job.

Peters was an obvious candidate to take the reins and take over Callahan, but that’s obviously no longer the case.

The Browns had interviewed Andy Dickerson, the offensive line coach for the Seattle Seahawks, for their offensive coordinator job, so perhaps they could give him a call for this position instead.

Even with Ken Dorsey taking over, the running game is still expected to be a major factor in the offense for this team, so they desperately need someone who can pick up the slack and maintain the offensive line’s solid level of play.

Callahan and Peters had the line ready to perform week in and week out, with multiple guys subbing due to the never-ending string of injuries the club went through last season.

