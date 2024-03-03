Browns Nation

Reporter Says Browns Need To Add ‘1 or 2 Weapons’ For One Position

By

Cleveland Browns WRs Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore
Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

We’re less than two weeks away from the official start of the 2024 NFL offseason, where teams are allowed to pursue and sign free agents.

However, seemingly since the end of the season, rumors have been swirling non-stop about who the Cleveland Browns are going to target in free agency.

While edge rushers, a backup quarterback, and other positions have been at the top of the list, Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot thinks they need to target offensive weapons (via Clevland Browns on cleveland.com on YouTube).

The main position that Cabot believes the Browns should address is wide receiver.

Initially, it was thought that they would target Tee Higgins of the Cincinnati Bengals, but he’s no longer available unless they pursue him via a trade.

And, since Mike Evans of the Tampa Bay Buccanneers will likely be too expensive, that likely leaves Gabe Davis of the Buffalo Bills and Calvin Ridley of the Jacksonville Jaguars as the top targets.

However, don’t rule out the possibility of the Browns trading for the wideout they really want if they aren’t available via free agency.

As Cabot points out, it’s how they got Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore, not to mention quarterback Deshaun Watson.

Given the Browns’ limited cap space, a trade might be the only viable route for them, as they have other voids to fill aside from wide receiver.

However, don’t be shocked if the Browns don’t go after a pass catcher at all.

They have Pro Bowlers Amari Cooper and David Njoku to pair alongside complimentary pass catchers Elijah Moore and David Bell.

As such, the Browns may sit tight with their current receivers and tight ends and target other positions of need.

