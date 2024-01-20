Browns Fan Reveals Nice Gesture From Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Following a disappointing end to the season for the Cleveland Browns, it’s easy to look back and forget about all the good things that happened.

Joe Flacco gave us a season to remember and a comeback story worthy of a movie, Myles Garrett had another incredible season, and Deshaun Watson showed us glimpses of his former self.

In addition to giving their fans great memories on the field, there’s at least one Browns player who gave a special fan a memory for life off the field.

Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who started the year as the backup quarterback but ended up playing in six games and making three starts, saved the Holidays for one fan in need of a serious pick-me-up (via melissa kilbane on Twitter.)

As the Tweet says, Thompson-Robinson was under no obligation to sign and give a jersey to the fan.

It wasn’t part of an off-the-field program or a special promotional or anything like that.

It was simply out of the goodness of his heart and because he wanted to do a good thing for someone who really needed it.

The fact that he hand-delivered the jersey is the cherry on top of this wholesome and touching story and shows the true nature of who Dorian Thompson-Robinson is.

He’ll look to build on the momentum and goodwill he earned in his rookie campaign, both on and off the field, going into next year.

While he will no doubt be Deshaun Watson’s backup, if this year has taught us anything, it’s that he will most likely see playing time at some point during the season.