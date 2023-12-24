Reporter Shares Major Update On Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Since undergoing a successful shoulder surgery in late November, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been mostly AWOL.

While that’s somewhat to be expected as he’s recovering mentally and physically from a major surgery, it had Browns fans worried that, unless he was playing, Watson wasn’t fully invested in the team.

However, those worries were mostly put to rest, thanks to a recent report from Mary Kay Cabot of the Plain Dealer via Twitter.

Deshaun Watson is doing a charity event in downtown Cleveland on Saturday, and then will be at the #Browns facility next week. TBD if he attends #Jets game Thursday night https://t.co/y2wryFFJQO — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) December 22, 2023

The fact that Watson is doing a charity event in Cleveland and is returning to the Browns facility is a good sign for two reasons.

First, it shows that Watson is still invested in the city of Cleveland, which is expected to be his home for at least the next four years.

Second, it shows that Watson still wants to be involved with his teammates and coaches, even though he isn’t going to take another snap this year.

Also notably, head coach Kevin Stefanski is pumped to have Watson back in the building and back on the team.

Watson, who hurt his shoulder early in the season and never seemed to fully recover, underwent surgery to repair his displaced shoulder in November.

While that put him out for the rest of this season, including a potential playoff run, he’s expected to be back in full swing for next year.

In the meantime, the Browns’ playoff hopes are riding on the shoulders of veteran quarterback Joe Flacco.

Since becoming the starter, Flacco is 2-1 and has guided the Browns to a 9-5 record and the top Wild Card spot in the AFC.