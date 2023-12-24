Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Reporter Shares Major Update On Browns QB Deshaun Watson

Reporter Shares Major Update On Browns QB Deshaun Watson

By

Browns QB Deshaun Watson
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

Since undergoing a successful shoulder surgery in late November, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson has been mostly AWOL.

While that’s somewhat to be expected as he’s recovering mentally and physically from a major surgery, it had Browns fans worried that, unless he was playing, Watson wasn’t fully invested in the team.

However, those worries were mostly put to rest, thanks to a recent report from Mary Kay Cabot of the Plain Dealer via Twitter.

The fact that Watson is doing a charity event in Cleveland and is returning to the Browns facility is a good sign for two reasons.

First, it shows that Watson is still invested in the city of Cleveland, which is expected to be his home for at least the next four years.

Second, it shows that Watson still wants to be involved with his teammates and coaches, even though he isn’t going to take another snap this year.

Also notably, head coach Kevin Stefanski is pumped to have Watson back in the building and back on the team.

Watson, who hurt his shoulder early in the season and never seemed to fully recover, underwent surgery to repair his displaced shoulder in November.

While that put him out for the rest of this season, including a potential playoff run, he’s expected to be back in full swing for next year.

In the meantime, the Browns’ playoff hopes are riding on the shoulders of veteran quarterback Joe Flacco.

Since becoming the starter, Flacco is 2-1 and has guided the Browns to a 9-5 record and the top Wild Card spot in the AFC.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Jalin Coblentz
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Jalin Coblentz
Contributor at Browns Nation
I'm a freelance writer and lifelong Browns fan. I write on a ton of different topics, but my favorite by far is [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II

Greg Newsome II Shares Appreciation For Deshaun Watson’s Holiday Event

16 mins ago

Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson

Kevin Stefanski Breaks Down How Browns Defense Remains 'Efficient'

29 mins ago

Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku

Browns TE David Njoku Downplays Newest Home Accident

60 mins ago

Former Cleveland Browns Bernie Kosar

Bernie Kosar Recalls Memorable Browns Game Before Texans Duel

1 hour ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Browns QB Deshaun Watson Shares Update On Shoulder Injury

1 hour ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 10: James Hudson III #66 of the Cleveland Browns takes the field prior to the game against the Houston Texans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Week 16 Game Predictions: Browns at Texans

22 hours ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 10: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns warms up before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Opens Up About Recent DPOY Support

24 hours ago

browns helmets

Browns Worked Out 5 Players On Friday

1 day ago

CANNES, FRANCE - JUNE 20: Julian Edelman speaks on stage during Stagwell Panels at Cannes Lions on June 20, 2023 in Cannes, France.

Julian Edelman Makes A Strong Statement About The Browns

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins

Reporter Notes Dustin Hopkins Is Close To Breaking A Browns Legendary Record

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joel Bitonio

Video Shows Key Browns Lineman Back In Practice

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Anthony Walker Jr.

Browns Rule Out 4 Defensive Players For Texans Duel In Week 16

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson

1 Stat Shows How Difficult It's Been To Score On Browns In 2023

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper Gets Honest On Having 4 Different QBs This Season

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski Can Reach Bill Belichick Territory With A Win Against The Texans

2 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 10: Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball during the first quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Reporter Notes Joe Flacco's Big Impact On Browns' Offense

3 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the turf during training camp at the Browns training facility on August 29, 2020 in Berea, Ohio.

Bubba Ventrone Has Ultimate Praise For Browns Star

3 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 17: Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a stop during the fourth quarter of a game against the Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Colin Cowherd Sends A Warning About The Browns In Playoffs

3 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 17: Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass during the first half of a game against the Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Stat Shows Reason To Have Confidence In Joe Flacco For Playoffs

3 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 10: Greg Newsome II #0 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after an interception intended for Calvin Ridley #0 of the Jacksonville Jaguars during the fourth quarter at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio

Browns Next 3 Opponent's Share 1 Thing In Common

4 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 17: Tanner McCalister #48 and Mike Ford #28 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate after a fourth quarter interception to win 20-17 over the Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Explains Why Browns Can Make A 'Miracle Run'

4 days ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Analyst Notes Why Browns Star Belongs In MVP Conversation

4 days ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 04: Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns and Greg Newsome II #20 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate after Ward's fumble recovery for a touchdown during the third quarter against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Stats Confirm The Browns Have The Best CB Trio In The NFL

4 days ago

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 12: Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on November 12, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Amari Cooper Is Close To Making Browns History This Season

4 days ago

Greg Newsome II Shares Appreciation For Deshaun Watson’s Holiday Event

No more pages to load