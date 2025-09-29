Kevin Stefanski Announces 2 Browns Players Are Out For ‘Weeks’

When it rains, it pours for the Cleveland Browns.

Not only did they lose to the Detroit Lions in Week 4, but they also lost two veterans to injury.

According to head coach Kevin Stefanski, the Browns will be without wide receiver Cedric Tillman and kick returner DeAndre Carter for “weeks.”

Barring an external addition, Gage Larvadain probably up to help the return game. Bond could potentially play on kick return also. Thrash and Bond will share the No. 2 receiver role. https://t.co/bACp7UfGER — Zac Jackson (@AkronJackson) September 29, 2025

As insider Zac Jackson pointed out, undrafted free agent Gage Larvadain could now make his way to the roster.

Also, undrafted rookie Isaiah Bond and Jamari Thrash will handle receiving duties behind Jerry Jeudy.

This could be a blessing in disguise for the offense.

Granted, Tillman has shown flashes of good play, but he’s injury-prone.

He has struggled to stay healthy, so the sooner the Browns find a more reliable replacement, the better.

As for Carter, he was supposed to be a return specialist, yet his impact has been minimal.

Larvadain made a strong impression in the preseason, and he looked like a better choice to get that roster spot.

The Browns could also give Luke Floriea a look.

He was a strong candidate to make the roster before his hamstring injury cost him a spot.

Things can’t get much worse for the passing game as it is.

But after acquiring starting-caliber left tackle Cam Robinson in a trade with the Houston Texans, hopefully, things will be better for Joe Flacco or whoever is at quarterback.

