Rich Eisen Says Browns QB Has ‘Massive Opportunity’

The Cleveland Browns quarterback depth chart has been shuffled for Friday’s preseason matchup against the Carolina Panthers.

Shedeur Sanders finds himself thrust into the spotlight despite entering camp as the fourth option behind veteran Joe Flacco and fellow rookies Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel.

Sanders has faced criticism since draft day. Every move gets scrutinized. Every decision questioned. But not everyone doubts his potential.

Rich Eisen expressed strong confidence in Sanders ahead of his unexpected starting opportunity.

On a recent episode of The Rich Eisen Show, Eisen discussed the significance of Sanders getting this chance due to injuries ahead of him on the depth chart.

“What a massive opportunity. Massive! Show everyone you can call the plays, show everyone you can see the protections because there’s going to be some grown-a** men out there for the Carolina Panthers in front of their home fans, who want to show out too. I don’t care about preseason and what your thoughts are about it. This is it. What a massive chance for him. I would have signed for that on the spot, if I were Sanders’ family, for Shedeur,” Eisen said.

Sanders gets this shot because injuries have thinned the quarterback room. Pickett and Gabriel are both dealing with hamstring issues.

Flacco is sitting out the preseason opener entirely. That opens the door for Sanders to take snaps in Charlotte.

He won’t have ideal conditions. Sanders will work behind backup offensive linemen and throw to second and third-string receivers.

Diontae Johnson and rookie Jamari Thrash will be among his primary targets.

Sanders has impressed coaches with his composure during camp. He stays calm under pressure. His preparation has been thorough. His decision-making appears sharp for a rookie.

This game represents more than statistics against backup defenders. Sanders needs to show command of the huddle and poise in the pocket.

After some early missteps that could have derailed his career, he gets a prime opportunity to prove his worth.

The stage is set. Now Sanders must deliver.

