Rich Eisen Sends A Big Message About The Browns

Joe Flacco and the Cleveland Browns offense looked unstoppable against the Houston Texans Sunday.

After securing their 10th win of the season, the Browns hold their playoff destiny in their hands.

And they can punch their ticket to the postseason in front of a national TV audience on Thursday night.

That may or may not earn respect from more fans around the NFL.

But they already won the endorsement of one of the NFL Network’s biggest pundits in Rich Eisen.

Eisen took the time to record a video lauding the Browns for overcoming adversity on the way to a 10-5 record.

And after ticking off the Browns injuries and mid-season signings, he made a firm statement about Cleveland.

“This is a very dangerous team,” says Eisen (at the 3:58 mark). “This team is real.”

Joe Flacco’s part in the Browns current run was a further point of discussion.

Eisen is enthralled by the possibility of a Joe Flacco-led Browns team facing the Ravens in the divisional round.

Ravens fans are sure to turn on their former Super Bowl MVP as he enters their stadium wearing the Browns colors.

And Eisen’s excitement belies the expected TV and podcast coverage of such an ironic event.

For the NFL Network announcer and host of the Rich Eisen Show, this is a bit of a turnaround.

Earlier in the season, Eisen displayed a decidedly anti-Browns attitude.

But nobody can ignore the Browns and their successful fight against adversity anymore.

And it’s becoming harder for anybody to root against them, too.