Rich Paul Has Honest Admission About Myles Garrett’s New Contract

After making a public trade request, Myles Garrett’s future with the Cleveland Browns looked bleak.

The defensive end requested a trade, hoping to land with a Super Bowl contender in a statement he released to multiple outlets on February 3rd.

Ultimately, Cleveland was able to keep their star defender with the only franchise he’s ever played for, signing the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year to a record-setting contract.

Garrett became the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL, agreeing to a four-year deal worth $160 million.

Klutch Sports Group CEO Rich Paul – the agency that represents Garrett – revealed his thoughts on what completing this deal meant to him during an appearance on Tuesday’s “The Pat McAfee Show.”

“Myles deserved it. He really deserves it. He’s the ultimate professional. There’s nothing wrong with a guy wanting to win, but the grass ain’t always greener, and I’m glad he was able to stick around,” Paul said.

"I was glad that Myles Garrett was able to stay in Cleveland.. He's the ultimate professional and he really deserves that deal" ~ @RichPaul4 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/AKKHvhBnch — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 11, 2025

Paul noted that Cleveland retaining Garrett meant a lot to him personally because the CEO is a long-time Browns fan who grew up in the city.

The agent noted that the negotiations were “a little difficult,” but he added that Garrett “came around” to the idea of staying with the franchise.

Garrett has been a special player for the Browns since the organization took him with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.

The defensive end has made six Pro Bowl rosters during his NFL career.

He became the youngest player to record his 100th career sack by achieving the feat last season, doing so one week before turning 29 years old in December.

