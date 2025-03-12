Analyst Believes 1 Player Could Impact Browns’ Decision With No. 2 Pick

The debate surrounding what the Browns will do with their No. 2 overall pick continues more than two months after Cleveland earned the coveted draft position.

Cleveland has given little indication as to what the organization will do with the pick, but analysts have pointed to the Browns’ glaring need at quarterback as the area to address with the team’s first-round selection.

Although several free agent quarterbacks have already signed with new teams, the Browns can address the position in the open market instead of the draft.

A prominent name that continues to be linked to Cleveland is current Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins.

Cousins remains with Atlanta despite analysts believing he’ll be released soon, especially now that the Falcons are pushing forward with Michael Penix Jr. as the team’s starter.

The 36-year-old quarterback could be a game-changer for Cleveland this year, analyst Charles Davis said.

Cousins’ acquisition would impact who the Browns would select with the No. 2 pick in the upcoming draft, the analyst said.

“If you’re going to get Kirk Cousins, with this year’s quarterback draft, if you’re not investing in one of these guys as my future guy, I think you’re looking at a Travis Hunter. You’re looking at an Abdul Carter. You’re looking at who is best at that spot to help fill out my ball club,” Davis said.

Charles Davis says if the #Browns land Kirk Cousins then Abdul Carter and Travis Hunter are both in play with the 2nd pick in the NFL Draft https://t.co/TdqSXgJFRd pic.twitter.com/MUrayiYseP — Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show (@ultCLEsports) March 11, 2025

Davis based his projection on whether or not Browns GM Andrew Berry believes that neither Miami’s Cam Ward nor Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders will be a long-term solution for Cleveland.

Adding Cousins comes with risks, Davis added.

Cousins is a 13-year veteran who has enjoyed success with multiple franchises, but health concerns have slowed him down over the past two seasons, the analyst said.

NEXT:

Browns Linked To Interesting Pick In Latest 2025 Mock Draft