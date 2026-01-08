Robert Griffin III Delivers Harsh Take On Browns’ Coaching Opening

The Cleveland Browns are just beginning their search for a new head coach after moving on from Kevin Stefanski on Black Monday following six up-and-down years at the helm. He will be remembered fondly for ending this team’s decades-long playoff victory drought, but after going 8-26 over the past two years, it was time for a change.

It’s going to be quite a whirlwind this offseason with so many teams looking for new head coaches, with the Miami Dolphins firing Mike McDaniel a few days after Black Monday to increase the number of head coaching vacancies to eight. Cleveland will have plenty of competition with so many big names and intriguing destinations out there, so Robert Griffin III probably isn’t alone in calling the Browns the least intriguing of the group.

RGIII posted a video on X recently and explained why he sees the Browns as the worst head coaching destination. His three reasons are due to the quarterback situation, the overall dysfunction, and general manager Andrew Berry is on the hot seat.

“The Cleveland Browns have the worst head coaching vacancy in the NFL, by far, maybe even in NFL history. The quarterback situation is absolutely atrocious. It’s one of the most historically dysfunctional franchises in the league. No. 3, you’re going to have to answer to a GM in Andrew Berry who has now put himself on the hot seat.”

The Cleveland Browns Head Coaching Vacancy is the worst in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/ButgcLYl3H — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) January 8, 2026

Just to clarify, Griffin blamed Stefanski for pushing hard to push Baker Mayfield out of town to replace him with Deshaun Watson, but all signs over the years have pointed to that not being true. It is believed that ownership and the executive team pushed for Watson, and Stefanski was against it, but that is old news.

The current reality is that much of what RGIII is saying is unfortunately correct. New coaches prefer coming into situations with exciting young quarterbacks, cap space, and stability. The Browns don’t have any of that, though some coaches may get excited about Shedeur Sanders.

Other destinations such as the Baltimore Ravens, Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, and Las Vegas Raiders have some combination of great young quarterbacks, top draft picks that can be used on a franchise QB in 2026, and hundreds of millions in cap space. It would be unrealistic to assume that the top coaching candidates would favor the Browns over them.

However, there are plenty of intriguing names on the market, and the Browns are going to do their due diligence to land one of them. There is plenty of reason for optimism, and even though RGIII had some harsh words, the Browns are going to do everything they can to find the right guy.

