Report: Browns In Talks To Sign Former QB

The Cleveland Browns have a lot of questions to answer ahead of the 2025 NFL season, with the most pressing being about their quarterback position.

The team has reportedly been interested in several free agents throughout the offseason, but hasn’t been able to act on many of them due to Deshaun Watson’s contract situation.

At the moment, Kenny Pickett is the only viable quarterback on the roster after trading Dorian Thompson-Robinson for him, leaving fans waiting to hear what the team will ultimately do at the position.

They could still go after a quarterback or two in the draft, hoping that a young prospect can eventually be their answer.

Adding a long-time veteran could certainly provide some leadership in the quarterback room, especially if the team drafts two rookies.

With that being said, it seems that the Browns are still entertaining the idea of bringing Joe Flacco back, at least according to Tony Grossi’s recent comments on his show.

“Although it’s been quiet on the Flacco front, there is conversation going on now,” Grossi said.

Grossi believes that, even though the average fan hasn’t heard anything about Flacco recently, the team is still having conversations with him to re-join the team.

Flacco was responsible for a playoff run the last time the Browns made the postseason, so he’s certainly comfortable with the organization and has had success with them.

He can’t be their crutch forever, but if he can provide value for at least one more season, it might be worth the Browns exploring a contract that makes sense for all parties involved.

NEXT:

2 Prospects Named As 'Best Fits' For Browns In Draft