Robert Griffin III Says Browns QB Is ‘Set Up To Fail’

The Cleveland Browns took Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round because they saw value in that selection.

He had the upside to outplay that position.

However, that doesn’t mean that they saw him as a starter, not now and maybe not ever.

That’s perfectly valid, and that’s why he’s the fourth player on their depth chart.

Even so, that has prompted plenty of criticism on social media, especially from former athletes.

That includes Robert Griffin III.

On Monday night, the former Browns QB claimed that the Browns were setting him up to fail:

“Shedeur Sanders is being set up to fail in Cleveland. But God’s got him showing out even with limited reps,” Griffin posted on X.

Shedeur Sanders is being set up to fail in Cleveland. But God’s got him showing out even with limited reps. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) August 5, 2025

The biggest issue when assessing Shedeur Sanders is that people seem to be biased, both for good and bad.

Some have been overly critical of him, considering that he didn’t necessarily stand out in college or play for a big-name school.

Others refuse to hold him accountable or point out his areas of improvement, and given how prominent a figure Deion Sanders is, it looks like they just don’t want to get on his bad side.

Perhaps the truth is somewhere in between.

On paper, Sanders has always looked like a better player and prospect than Dillon Gabriel, and most teams would likely have Sanders ahead of Gabriel on the depth chart.

Then again, it’s not like Sanders is entitled to anything; there are no handouts in the NFL, at least when it comes to playing time.

Hopefully, if he’s the right guy for the job, he’ll prove it and get it, but he will have to earn his stripes just like everybody else.

NEXT:

Shedeur Sanders Sends Confident Message Ahead Of Season