Shedeur Sanders Sends Confident Message Ahead Of Season

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback competition got off to a dreadful start.

Three of the four potential starters are nursing injuries, and the team had to resort to veteran backup Tyler ‘Snoop’ Huntley to join the race again.

Even if he were healthy, things weren’t looking that encouraging for Shedeur Sanders.

He was listed as the fourth quarterback in their first official depth chart, and while that wasn’t surprising, it was far from encouraging.

Nevertheless, none of that will break his stride and spirit.

When asked about his mindset and what the fans can expect from him this season, the Colorado product had a candid and confident answer.

“Have you watched me in college? Little bit of that going on. I’m still the same guy,” Sanders answered when asked what we can expect from him in a game setting.

A reporter asked Shedeur Sanders what we can expect from him in a game setting and this was his response: “Have you watched me in college? I’m still the same guy”😭💯 pic.twitter.com/Y3UCkJalMw — GUCCE🦬🐦‍⬛ (@gucceCU) August 4, 2025

Of course, Sanders wasn’t always impressive in college, so that assessment might be a bit of a double-edged sword.

That cannot be all on him, and he did complete over 74% of his passes en route to a 9-4 record, but that’s still something to consider.

All in all, Sanders might be the only Browns quarterback with some upside, and as such, he should be way higher in the team’s pecking order.

Unfortunately, the current brass of decision-makers and coaches simply cannot afford to roll into the season with a rookie.

They’re coming off a three-win season, and a similar record this year might cost them their jobs.

Sanders, however, will continue to be as confident in his game as he’s ever been, regardless of the opportunities.

