Browns Receive Disappointing Ranking Among NFL Teams

The Cleveland Browns went from making the playoffs to winning just three games in one season.

The defense regressed, and the offense never took off with Deshaun Watson at the helm.

The Browns were tied for the worst record in the league.

And while they’ve made some big moves to improve that, it will take a while before analysts and fans change their minds about them.

That’s why it’s not much of a surprise to see Dalton Wasserman and Max Chadwick of Pro Football Focus rank the Browns as the No. 32 roster in the entire league.

Notably, they projected Joe Flacco to be the starter, and they took the PFF grades from last season for all players, including those who were in college.

Granted, given the way the team fared last season, it’s hard to argue with that statement.

Nevertheless, that should only be even more motivation for Kevin Stefanski’s team to be at their best this season.

The front office and coaching staff might not be able to survive another three-win season, and they will be under a lot of pressure to compete at the highest level right out of the gate.

The Browns’ quarterback situation will most likely make or break this team’s season again, but the defense should also have a big chip on their shoulders and take another step forward after last year’s regression.

As bad as things were for this team last season, it’s hard to believe it will get any worse this time around.

