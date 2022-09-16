Browns Nation

Robert Saleh Reveals His Feelings About Myles Garrett

By

Cleveland Browns v Carolina Panthers
(Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

By now, everyone in the NFL has seen what Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett is capable of on the football field.

Whichever adjective you prefer could be used for Garrett’s abilities: strong, powerful, dominant, overpowering, etc.

However, New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh had a unique and prophetic spin on Garrett.

 

What Saleh Said

Saleh is a defensive guy so he knows what he is talking about.

He said:

“The good Lord was on his ‘A’ game when he built Myles. He doesn’t have a flaw to his game.”

 

Saleh knows that the Jets have to account for Garrett’s whereabouts every time he is on the field for the Browns.

The Carolina Panthers struggled with that, and Garrett had two sacks on consecutive plays in Week 1.

Panthers rookie Ikem Ekwonu got an introductory lesson in the NFL courtesy of Garrett last Sunday.

 

Garrett Is Positioned To Become Browns All-Time Sack Leader

Garrett is 1.5 sacks away from tying Clay Matthews Jr.’s record of 62 career sacks with the Cleveland Browns.

Two sacks will put Garrett ahead of Matthews, and the most astounding fact is that Garrett got here in 69 career games.

It took Matthews 232 career games to get to 62.

The Browns have back-to-back home games on Sunday against the Jets and on Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers so there is a good chance Garrett will tie and break the record in front of a raucous FirstEnergy Stadium crowd.

It is hard to believe that Garrett is more focused and intense this season, but Browns defensive line coach Chris Kiffin believes he is.

He said:

“He’s [Garrett’s] at an all-time high.  He’s locked in.  He’s at a different level right now, and it’s showing.”

 

What About Clowney?

Though being a Brown for only one season and one game, Jadeveon Clowney managed to come in 34th overall among Browns sack leaders with 9.5.

If he stays healthy, we can expect more from him this year as he works his way up the list of Browns sack leaders.

Containing the Garrett-Clowney combo in 2022 must have Coach Saleh and the rest of the Browns’ opponents’ head coaches distressed.

 

