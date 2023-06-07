Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Rodney McLeod Makes His Thoughts Clear About Jim Schwartz

Rodney McLeod Makes His Thoughts Clear About Jim Schwartz

By

Defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the New York Jets in the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 6, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles defeated the Jets 31-6.
(Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns knew exactly what they were doing when they hired Jim Schwartz to take care of their struggling defense.

And just like veteran coaches do when they arrive in a new city, he brought in a familiar face to help him smooth the transition.

This time, it was Rodney McLeod, who he knows very well from his five years with the Philadelphia Eagles.

McLeod will now play for his fourth team in 11 years, but his days in Philadelphia were most definitely the most successful, as he even won the Super Bowl.

That’s why he claims to be quite excited about being reunited with Schwartz, and he recently lauded him as both a coach and a man:

“Being with him in Philly, understanding the defense and knowing what type of man he is and coach, that also helped,” McLeod said, via the team’s website. “So excited to be here, man. It’s a great deal of talent. Brings the best out of you each and every day.”

The veteran defensive back was a usual sight on the gridiron when he played under Schwartz, spending most of his time at free safety before being moved to strong safety later in his career.

The Eagles had one of the most prominent defensive units in the game at the time, and there’s no reason to think they can’t replicate that success in Ohio.

The Browns are looking to make a big splash out of the AFC North and go back to the playoffs for the first time in three years, which is why revamping that defense was such a huge point of emphasis for GM Andrew Berry entering the offseason.

Now, it’ll be up to Schwartz to keep working his magic and prove why he’s one of the best in business at that regard.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

About Ernesto Cova

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Says Browns Hype Train Is Starting To Roll

4 mins ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns runs a drill during the Cleveland Browns offseason workout at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on June 1, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Amari Cooper Comments On Deshaun Watson's Accuracy

2 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during Browns OTAs at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus on May 25, 2022 in Berea, Ohio.

Analyst Makes A Strong Statement About Deshaun Watson's Performance

2 hours ago

NFL Pro Bowl Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett Makes His Thoughts On Jim Brown Very Clear

5 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play during the first half in the game against the New Orleans Saints at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Gives Update On How Deshaun Watson Looks In Minicamp

5 hours ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

1 Browns Player Was Reportedly Robbed For His Vehicle

23 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs with the ball in the first quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Browns Insider Discusses What The Ceiling Is For Wins In 2023

2 days ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns Announce The Signings Of A WR And Tackle

2 days ago

Greg Newsome II #20 of the Cleveland Browns tackles DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals after a catch during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

NFL Insider Gives The Latest On DeAndre Hopkins, Browns Rumors

2 days ago

DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals catches the ball for a touchdown as Harrison Smith #22 of the Minnesota Vikings defends during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Analyst Calls DeAndre Hopkins Signing With Browns 'A Real Possibility'

4 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans congratulates DeAndre Hopkins #10 after a touchdown in the first quarter against the Detroit Lions during the preseason game at NRG Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Houston, Texas.

Fans React To Today's DeAndre Hopkins, Browns Report

5 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Believes The Browns Will Throw The Ball 60% Of The Time

5 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans congratulates DeAndre Hopkins #10 after a touchdown in the first quarter against the Detroit Lions during the preseason game at NRG Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Houston, Texas.

NFL Insider Says DeAndre Hopkins Reunion With Deshaun Watson Is A 'Strong Possibility'

5 days ago

Jim Schwartz of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks to the media during Super Bowl LII media availability on February 1, 2018 at Mall of America in Bloomington, Minnesota. The Philadelphia Eagles will face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII on February 4th.

Analyst Details How Jim Schwartz Is Already Making An Impact

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns fans in the stands during the game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Fans Are Thinking About Longtime Browns Announcer Jim Donovan After Diagnosis

6 days ago

Za'Darius Smith #55 of the Minnesota Vikings celebrates a sack against Teddy Bridgewater #5 of the Miami Dolphins during the third quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on October 16, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

Jim Schwartz Comments On The Addition Of Za'Darius Smith

6 days ago

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on December 12, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Patriots defeated the Cardinals 27-13.

Browns Insider Comments On Chances Of Landing DeAndre Hopkins

6 days ago

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on December 12, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. The Patriots defeated the Cardinals 27-13.

Analysts Debate If The Browns Have A Chance To Get DeAndre Hopkins

1 week ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans congratulates DeAndre Hopkins #10 after a touchdown in the first quarter against the Detroit Lions during the preseason game at NRG Stadium on August 17, 2019 in Houston, Texas.

Stats Show How Effective Deshaun Watson And DeAndre Hopkins Were Together

1 week ago

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns looks onward during warm ups before his game against the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

7 Notable Browns Players Not In Attendance For OTAs

1 week ago

The helmet of Christian Yount #57 of the Cleveland Browns sits on the turf before the start of the Browns and Baltimore Ravens game at M&T Bank Stadium on December 24, 2011 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Browns Wide Receiver Retires Unexpectedly

1 week ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs off the field after being defeated by the Cincinnati Bengals 23-10 at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Says He Has Been Talking To DeAndre Hopkins

1 week ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns speaks to media following his team's 27-14 win against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 04, 2022 in Houston, Texas.

Kevin Stefanski Comments On Browns' Interest In DeAndre Hopkins

1 week ago

A Cleveland Browns helmet lays in the end zone before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on September 21, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Ravens defeat the Browns 23-21.

Browns Announce Final Date To Make Dog Logo Vote

1 week ago

Analyst Says Browns Hype Train Is Starting To Roll

No more pages to load