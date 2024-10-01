Rodney McLeod Reveals His Honest Thoughts About Kevin Stefanski

Kevin Stefanski is in his fifth year as head coach of the Cleveland Browns.

The team has gone through some serious ups and downs with him at the helm.

Most of them have been injury or quarterback-related, but we’ve seen how good this team can be under him.

He’s even coming off winning Coach of the Year, so his job shouldn’t be in jeopardy despite the subpar start to this season.

More than that, it seems like his team still has his back.

When asked about his coach, veteran safety Rodney McLeod claimed that they would continue to rally behind him (via 92.3 The Fan).

#Browns safety @Rodney_McLeod4 on Kevin Stefanski's leadership and belief in this team: "Good teams are coach-led, but great teams are player-led. At the end of the day, when we're in between those white lines, it's us. Nobody else. It's us. We're all going to rally behind him" pic.twitter.com/rk1hzzHzUA — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) October 1, 2024

He pretty much blamed the players for the state of the team, adding that while good teams are coach-led, great teams are led by those who are in between the lines.

The Browns are sitting on a disappointing 1-3 record.

Some of that could be because of all the key injuries, as not many teams can move the chains behind a decimated offensive line.

The defense has been up and down and hasn’t been as dominant as they were in the first year under Jim Schwartz, and the offense has been far from impressive.

Another loss would make it very difficult to make the playoffs and could force the front office to make some tough decisions.

It’ll be up to everybody to prevent that from happening when they visit the red-hot Washington Commanders in Week 5.

