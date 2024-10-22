Rodney McLeod Reveals His Thoughts On Jameis Winston As Starting QB

The Cleveland Browns will turn to a new quarterback in Week 8 against the Baltimore Ravens after losing Deshaun Watson to a season-ending Achilles injury.

Heading into Week 7, backup Dorian Thompson-Robinson was installed as the backup quarterback behind Watson, and he faced the Cincinnati Bengals in relief of Watson.

Thompson-Robinson left the game in the fourth quarter after suffering an injury to his throwing hand, and veteran Jameis Winston – who had been the backup for the six previous contests – finished the game against the Bengals.

With Browns insider Tony Grossi revealing that Thompson-Robinson may miss multiple weeks due to the injury, Winston is now the presumed starter heading into Week 8.

Veteran defensive back Rodney McLeod is fine with that.

On “The Ken Carman Show With Anthony Lima” today, McLeod reveals those thoughts about his teammate (via X).

“We have all of the support in Jameis and belief in Jameis because he prepares like a starter every single week,” McLeod said.

"We have all of the support in Jameis and belief in Jameis…If '5' gets that call, I can't wait to see what he can do come Sunday…he's going to do everything in his body to make sure that he wills his team to victory." #Browns safety @Rodney_McLeod4 on QB Jameis Winston pic.twitter.com/5DBUD2HhsQ — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) October 22, 2024

Winston is one of the first players in the building and often the last to leave, McLeod said.

McLeod explained that Winston is constantly focusing on how to prepare for that opportunity when his number is called to go into the game.

“If ‘5’ gets that call, I can’t wait to see what he can do come Sunday because I know he’s going to do everything in his body to make sure that he wills his team to victory,” McLeod said.

Winston was five-of-11 passing against the Bengals in Week 7, throwing a touchdown during his brief stint in the Cincinnati game.

