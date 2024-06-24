Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Monday, June 24, 2024
You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Have 3 Players Facing Make Or Break Seasons

Browns Have 3 Players Facing Make Or Break Seasons

By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

General manager Andrew Berry of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the Browns take on the Pittsburgh Steelers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

This offseason, the Browns will make some tough decisions as 41 players on their 90-man roster have contracts that expire at the end of the season.

Many of these players face a make-or-break season, knowing that a contract extension relies on their production this year.

Here is a look at three players who have the most to prove this season to remain in a Cleveland uniform in 2025.

Elijah Moore

The Browns acquired Elijah Moore in 2023 from the New York Jets, and the receiver responded with his best performance in his third NFL season.

After catching 59 passes for 640 yards last year, Moore must elevate his game in new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey’s scheme to earn a contract extension beyond 2024.

Fans should expect him to begin the season as a potential starter, but Cedric Tillman continues to push for more snaps.

If Moore does not quickly show his value, the Browns will give opportunities to Tillman and David Bell later in the season.

Devin Bush

Cleveland signed Devin Bush to a one-year, $1.5 million deal this offseason after Sione Takitake and Anthony Walker Jr. signed with other teams.

Bush – who the Steelers took with the No. 10 overall pick in 2019 – has yet to live up to his draft status after a stellar rookie season.

Cleveland has other options in the wings, especially with four-year veteran Tony Fields having a strong spring showing.

Dustin Hopkins

The Browns acquired Dustin Hopkins last year for a seventh-round draft pick, and the 33-year-old kicker connected on a career-best 33 of his 36 field goal attempts.

Yet Hopkins missed part of the season for a fourth time, and the past two injuries – 2022 and 2023 – have been hamstring issues.

A third consecutive season nursing an injury could spell trouble for Hopkins and keep the Browns from offering the kicker a new contract.

NEXT:  Analyst Names 1 Browns Defender As Breakout Player
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Earnest Horn
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Earnest Horn
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernie Horn is an award-winning writer, covering multiple sports at every level for over a quarter-century.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Join Browns Nation Community! 🌟 Cold Wire Favicon
You must be logged in to post a comment. Log in or sign up Become a part of Browns Nation and enjoy exclusive benefits.

Sign up to comment on articles, engage with fellow sports fans, and contribute to high-quality discussions. Create a personalized profile and stay informed with tailored email notifications. Help us maintain a respectful and inclusive community.

Already have an account? Log in here.

More News

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 26: Hunter Renfrow #13 of the Las Vegas Raiders runs with the ball during the first half of a game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Allegiant Stadium on November 26, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Browns Could Target 3 Free Agents For Final Roster Spot

14 hours ago

Cleveland Browns defender Martin Emerson Jr.

Analyst Names 1 Browns Defender As Breakout Player

1 hour ago

David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium on December 11, 2022 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Browns Offense Ranked As NFL's Best In 1 Interesting Category

18 hours ago

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

Analyst Suggests Amari Cooper Upset Over 1 Player's Extension

20 hours ago

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. #71 of the Cleveland Browns walks off the field after a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Bears defeated the Browns 21-20.

Analyst Makes Strong Statement About Extending Jedrick Wills

21 hours ago

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA - NOVEMBER 09: Ahmarean Brown #10 of the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets scores a touchdown past Chris Moore #7 of the Virginia Cavaliers in the first half during a game at Scott Stadium on November 9, 2019 in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Ahmarean Brown Praises 1 WR As His Rookie Mentor

21 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks on prior to a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington

Analyst Takes Intriguing Stance On Deshaun Watson

2 days ago

Jerome Ford #34 of the Cleveland Browns fields a kickoff during the first half against the Buffalo Bills at Ford Field on November 20, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan.

Jerome Ford Could See Diminished Role In 2024

2 days ago

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - SEPTEMBER 18: Jordan Akins #84 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium on September 18, 2023 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Jordan Akins Appears Likely Browns' Primary Backup TE

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Insider Believes Browns Wanted This To Be Amari Cooper's Final Season With Team

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns huddles with his team during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

4 Offensive Linemen The Browns Could Cut This Season

3 days ago

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 20: Brandon Aiyuk #11 of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball during the first half against the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Divisional Playoffs at Levi's Stadium on January 20, 2024 in Santa Clara, California.

Analyst Shares Reason Browns Should Avoid Brandon Aiyuk Trade

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Elijah Moore

Analyst Shares Belief Browns Will Shift WR Pecking Order

3 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 05: An overall view of the stadium during the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Waive Defensive End

3 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 02: Linebacker Lonnie Phelps of Kansas participates in a drill during the NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 02, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Browns Free Agent Pickup Arrested For Alleged DUI Charge

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns

Former Browns Player Open To Return To Team

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson Shares Video Of Workouts During Extended Break

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns safety Grant Delpit

Grant Delpit Uses Break From Football For Interesting Trip

4 days ago

David Bell #18 of the Cleveland Browns carries the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of the game at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 24, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Suggests 1 WR Will Struggle To Make 53-Man Roster

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) looks over the defense during drills during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 30, 2020, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH.

Browns' Training Camp Date Revealed For 2024 Season

5 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts as he leaves the field after the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Myles Garrett Is Only Browns Player Named To Top 100 List

5 days ago

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and wide receiver Amari Cooper

Analyst Has Strong Take On Amari Cooper Extension

5 days ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the second half of a preseason game against the Washington Commanders at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Amari Cooper Trade Value Too Low For Browns

6 days ago

A Cleveland Browns fan hangs a sign to welcome San Francisco 49ers Place Kicker Phil Dawson (9) [3150] to the stadium in action during a NFL game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium, in Cleveland, OH.

Phil Dawson Earns Browns' Highest Honor

6 days ago

Browns Nation