Browns Have 3 Players Facing Make Or Break Seasons

This offseason, the Browns will make some tough decisions as 41 players on their 90-man roster have contracts that expire at the end of the season.

Many of these players face a make-or-break season, knowing that a contract extension relies on their production this year.

Here is a look at three players who have the most to prove this season to remain in a Cleveland uniform in 2025.

Elijah Moore

The Browns acquired Elijah Moore in 2023 from the New York Jets, and the receiver responded with his best performance in his third NFL season.

After catching 59 passes for 640 yards last year, Moore must elevate his game in new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey’s scheme to earn a contract extension beyond 2024.

Fans should expect him to begin the season as a potential starter, but Cedric Tillman continues to push for more snaps.

If Moore does not quickly show his value, the Browns will give opportunities to Tillman and David Bell later in the season.

Devin Bush

Cleveland signed Devin Bush to a one-year, $1.5 million deal this offseason after Sione Takitake and Anthony Walker Jr. signed with other teams.

Bush – who the Steelers took with the No. 10 overall pick in 2019 – has yet to live up to his draft status after a stellar rookie season.

Cleveland has other options in the wings, especially with four-year veteran Tony Fields having a strong spring showing.

Dustin Hopkins

The Browns acquired Dustin Hopkins last year for a seventh-round draft pick, and the 33-year-old kicker connected on a career-best 33 of his 36 field goal attempts.

Yet Hopkins missed part of the season for a fourth time, and the past two injuries – 2022 and 2023 – have been hamstring issues.

A third consecutive season nursing an injury could spell trouble for Hopkins and keep the Browns from offering the kicker a new contract.

