Saturday, May 17, 2025
Ryan Clark Makes Wild Claim About Shedeur Sanders, Steelers

Yagya Bhargava
By
(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

 

The NFL Draft drama surrounding Shedeur Sanders finally settled, though not in the way many expected.

For months, draft analysts connected Sanders to the Pittsburgh Steelers, creating what seemed like an obvious match given the team’s quarterback situation.

Yet when draft weekend arrived, that anticipated pairing never materialized, leaving many to wonder what happened behind the scenes.

The topic became a hot discussion on ESPN’s First Take, where Stephen A. Smith expressed genuine surprise at the Steelers passing on Sanders.

Former Pittsburgh safety Ryan Clark quickly squashed any notion that the team had seriously considered the Colorado star.

“If he would’ve fallen to the seventh round, the Steelers weren’t drafting Shedeur Sanders,” Clark said on First Take. “Shedeur Sanders was not going to be picked by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Whatever the evaluation was, whatever decision was made, he was not going to be the quarterback picked, drafted, called by Mike Tomlin.”

Instead, the Pittsburgh Steelers selected Will Howard with the 185th pick in the sixth round. The jury remains out on whether that decision will prove brilliant or regrettable.

Meanwhile, the Cleveland Browns saw something special in Sanders, once considered among the top quarterback talents in his class.

Sanders now faces a crowded quarterback room in Cleveland that includes Kenny Pickett, veteran Joe Flacco, and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.

The competition looks fierce heading into 2025, but if Sanders develops into the franchise quarterback the Browns have long sought, Pittsburgh might face uncomfortable questions twice every season.

Early signs look promising for Sanders in Cleveland, where coaches noted his exceptional accuracy during recent minicamp sessions.

As both franchises move forward with their new quarterbacks, this draft day decision could shape the AFC North rivalry for years to come.

Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football.

