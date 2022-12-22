Saints Make Big Announcement About Jarvis Landry

Jarvis Landry has been dealing with a tricky ankle for most of the 2022 season.

He missed practice Wednesday as the New Orleans Saints prepared to face the Cleveland Browns.

And today came word that the Saints will place Landry on injured reserve, effectively ending his season.

The #Saints are placing WR Jarvis Landry on IR, ending his season with New Orleans. He'll once again be a free agent in March. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) December 22, 2022

Some of the Browns looked forward to seeing their former captain this week.

It is unclear if Landry will attend the game, expected to be played in brutally cold conditions.

But players like Nick Chubb made it clear how they feel about their ex-mate.

#Browns RB Nick Chubb if things would be different with Jarvis Landry here: "For sure. Definitely, if we had Jarvis here, it would be amazing. Great teammate. I think he had a big impact on the culture around here." — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) December 20, 2022

Reporters asked Chubb if the atmosphere in Berea would be different if Landry were still a Brown.

“For sure,” said Cleveland’s star running back. “Definitely, if we had Jarvis here, it would be amazing. Great teammate. I think he had a big impact on the culture around here.”

Landry earned a reputation as a team leader who held others accountable during Cleveland’s ‘Hard Knocks” season.

Film crews caught the wide receiver berating teammates for skipping practice with minor injuries.

Tough Go After a Great Saints Start

Landry was a Browns’ salary cap casualty in what would have been the final season of a 5-year contract.

The team made a reduced offer, but reports at the time said Landry wanted more years and thought he could get more money.

Cleveland agreed to release him, but a big contract offer never came.

New Orleans, however, offered a homecoming for the Louisiana native.

In his first week for the Saints, he topped 100 yards on 7 catches in 9 targets from Jameis Winston.

Jarvis Landry in his New Orleans Saints debut: 7 REC

114 YDS

1 HUGE catch on our final drive#Saints | @God_Son80 pic.twitter.com/719ZJAyhLZ — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) September 13, 2022

But he never came close to those numbers again before missing 6 games with his ankle injury.

When he came back, Andy Dalton was the new starting quarterback.

Whether it was different chemistry or the continued ankle issues, Landry has not been a big part of New Orleans’ offense.

But Browns fans looked forward to cheering for their former star if he made a catch or two in Cleveland.

As long as he didn’t cost the Browns the game, of course.

Other Injury News

Cleveland ruled out just one player this week, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (concussion).

Nick Chubb (foot), Myles Garrett (illness), and everyone else is expected to play.

Only safety John Johnson III carries an injury designation (questionable, thigh) into the Saturday game.

But New Orleans ruled out 4 players, including another wide receiver, rookie Chris Olave.

LSU to LSU Jarvis Landry throws the touchdown to Odell Beckham Jr. #browns pic.twitter.com/NPb0dN7kKE — the Sports ON Tap (@thesportsontap) October 4, 2020

Tight end Adam Trautman is questionable with an ankle injury of his own and backup rusher Dwayne Washington is out.

Linebacker Pete Werner is the other player ruled out for New Orleans.

New Orleans’ secondary is banged up a bit, with 3 players listed as questionable.

Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), and safeties Marcus Maye (shoulder) and PJ Williams (knee) are expected to be available.