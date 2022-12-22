Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Saints Make Big Announcement About Jarvis Landry

Saints Make Big Announcement About Jarvis Landry

By

Jarvis Landry #5 of the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 18, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

 

Jarvis Landry has been dealing with a tricky ankle for most of the 2022 season.

He missed practice Wednesday as the New Orleans Saints prepared to face the Cleveland Browns.

And today came word that the Saints will place Landry on injured reserve, effectively ending his season.

Some of the Browns looked forward to seeing their former captain this week.

It is unclear if Landry will attend the game, expected to be played in brutally cold conditions.

But players like Nick Chubb made it clear how they feel about their ex-mate.

Reporters asked Chubb if the atmosphere in Berea would be different if Landry were still a Brown.

“For sure,” said Cleveland’s star running back. “Definitely, if we had Jarvis here, it would be amazing. Great teammate. I think he had a big impact on the culture around here.”

Landry earned a reputation as a team leader who held others accountable during Cleveland’s ‘Hard Knocks” season.

Film crews caught the wide receiver berating teammates for skipping practice with minor injuries.

 

Tough Go After a Great Saints Start 

Landry was a  Browns’ salary cap casualty in what would have been the final season of a 5-year contract.

The team made a reduced offer, but reports at the time said Landry wanted more years and thought he could get more money.

Cleveland agreed to release him, but a big contract offer never came.

New Orleans, however, offered a homecoming for the Louisiana native.

In his first week for the Saints, he topped 100 yards on 7 catches in 9 targets from Jameis Winston.

But he never came close to those numbers again before missing 6 games with his ankle injury.

When he came back, Andy Dalton was the new starting quarterback.

Whether it was different chemistry or the continued ankle issues, Landry has not been a big part of New Orleans’ offense.

But Browns fans looked forward to cheering for their former star if he made a catch or two in Cleveland.

As long as he didn’t cost the Browns the game, of course.

 

Other Injury News

Cleveland ruled out just one player this week, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (concussion).

Nick Chubb (foot), Myles Garrett (illness), and everyone else is expected to play.

Only safety John Johnson III carries an injury designation (questionable, thigh) into the Saturday game.

But New Orleans ruled out 4 players, including another wide receiver, rookie Chris Olave.

Tight end Adam Trautman is questionable with an ankle injury of his own and backup rusher Dwayne Washington is out.

Linebacker Pete Werner is the other player ruled out for New Orleans.

New Orleans’ secondary is banged up a bit, with 3 players listed as questionable.

Marshon Lattimore (abdomen), and safeties Marcus Maye (shoulder) and PJ Williams (knee) are expected to be available.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Cleveland Browns News

Cleveland Browns v Atlanta Falcons

Browns Get Some Good News Regarding Injured Players

2 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns scrambles against the Baltimore Ravens during the first quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Reveals Why He Chose The Cleveland Browns

8 hours ago

Browns helmet

Browns Will Send 3 Players To Pro Bowl

9 hours ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/22/22)

10 hours ago

Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a missed field goal attempt against the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Mike Priefer Has Harsh Response To Cade York's Missed Field Goal

24 hours ago

Chicago Bears v Cleveland Browns

Browns Get Concerning Injury Update On Nick Chubb

1 day ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) looks at the scoreboard during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Cincinnati Bengals on November 7, 2021, at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, OH.

Nick Chubb Shares His True Feelings About Jarvis Landry

1 day ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/21/22)

1 day ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 21: Quarterback Josh Rosen #19 of the Cleveland Browns scrambles out of the pocket during the third quarter of a preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 21, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Eagles defeated the Browns 21-20.

Former Browns QB Josh Rosen Has Found A New Team

2 days ago

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

3 Key Browns Players Miss Practice On Tuesday

2 days ago

browns helmet

A Look At The Browns Depth Chart Vs. The Saints

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns hands the ball off to Nick Chubb #24 during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

2 Storylines To Watch In Browns vs. Saints

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns huddles with his team during the first quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

PFF Reveals It's Highest Graded Browns From Saturday's Game

2 days ago

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

2 Keys To A Browns Victory Over The Saints

2 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/20/22)

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns v Carolina Panthers

Should The Browns Be Concerned With Cade York?

3 days ago

Wyatt Teller #77 of the Cleveland Browns runs on to the field with teammates prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Insider Gives Latest Update On Browns' Playoff Chances

3 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/19/22)

3 days ago

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

Bojorquez's Foot Has Been An Asset To Browns

4 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Baltimore Ravens during the second quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Video Shows Kevin Stefanski's Postgame Victory Speech

4 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns looks to pass against the Baltimore Ravens during the third quarter at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Had A Message For Browns Fans After Victory

4 days ago

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

Nick Chubb Breaks 6,000 Yard Mark

4 days ago

Baltimore Ravens v Cleveland Browns

Fans React To Big NFL Network Graphics Error

4 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (12/18/22)

4 days ago

Browns Get Some Good News Regarding Injured Players

No more pages to load