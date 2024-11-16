Myles Garrett Shares His Thoughts On Mike Hall Jr.’s Injury

Cleveland Browns rookie defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. has had a rough start to his professional career.

After an off-the-field incident led to a five-game suspension to start the season, Hall returned to the field in October for his NFL debut.

Through four games, he has five tackles and two quarterback hits, taking just over 100 snaps on defense this season.

Now, his season could be finished as the Browns revealed he will be sidelined this week with a potentially serious knee injury, one that could lead him to a stint on the Injured Reserve (IR) list.

Teammate Myles Garrett has seen many of his fellow Browns succumb to serious injuries before, and he shared his thoughts about Hall’s situation following the team’s Friday practice (via YouTube).

“It’s been a rough year for him,” Garrett said, adding, “These kind of things do happen, happen to the greatest of players. But you have to continue to manner your path, keep your head up, and keep working. It’ll work out and figure itself out for you.”

Although Garrett has been around Hall for a brief period, Garrett was quick to praise the maturity he’s witnessed from the second-round draft pick.

He also shared some advice for the rookie defensive tackle to get through this injury.

“I want to see him keep his head up and be positive throughout all of it,” Garrett said, adding, “He’s had time to develop as a person, as a man, and as a player.”

The Browns return to action on Sunday with a road contest against the New Orleans Saints.

NEXT:

Analyst Says Cleveland Is 'A City Of Losers'