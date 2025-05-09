Sam Darnold Offers Candid Advice To Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback room gained a notable addition when Shedeur Sanders fell to the fifth round in last month’s NFL Draft.

At just 23, Sanders experienced a dramatic tumble from projected first-rounder to the sixth quarterback selected overall.

Sanders enters the professional ranks with high expectations but finds himself navigating unfamiliar territory.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold, who understands the pressure of draft expectations as a former No. 3 overall pick in 2018, recently offered the Browns’ rookie valuable guidance.

“I think the biggest thing is having respect,” Darnold told Fox News Digital. “Having respect for the teammates that you’re competing with.”

This advice comes at a crucial time for Sanders, who joins a crowded quarterback competition in Cleveland.

The rookie will battle for position against fellow 2025 draftee Dillon Gabriel, who the Browns selected in the third round from Oregon.

The competition extends further with Kenny Pickett, veteran Joe Flacco, and eventually Deshaun Watson once he completes his recovery from his Achilles injury.

The Browns have sent clear signals about their quarterback hierarchy, and Sanders likely faces an uphill climb for early playing time.

Whether he begins the 2025 campaign on the sidelines remains a developing situation that will attract national attention.

How Sanders handles this waiting period could prove just as important as his on-field development.

Darnold speaks from experience about patience and perseverance.

After disappointing stints with the New York Jets, Carolina Panthers, and San Francisco 49ers, his career found renewed momentum in Minnesota.

That impressive season secured him a contract with Seattle during free agency.

